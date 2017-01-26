Public Notices – NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE

PRINCETON AREA LIBRARY SOCIETY, INC.

To Whom It May Concern:

This is your notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 317A.727 that the Princeton Area Library Society, Inc., a Minnesota nonprofit corporation (the Corporation), intends to enter dissolution proceedings, and has filed a notice of intent to dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State as of December 7, 2016.

1. The name of the Corporation is Princeton Area Library Society, Inc.

2. The directors and members of the Corporation, at a meeting held on November 29, 2016, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 317A.721 Subdivisions 2 and 3, adopted resolutions providing for the dissolution of the Corporation.

3. Creditors and claimants will have 90 days from the date of first publication to submit written claims to Princeton Area Library Society, Inc., c/o Gray Plant Mooty, 500 IDS Center, 80 South 8th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Erin Stein.

Princeton Area Library Society, Inc.

By: /s/ Linda J. Bottecher

Secretary

Published in the

Union-Times

January 26, February 2, 2017

644457