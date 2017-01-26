School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

EXHIBIT A

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL OF PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of Independent School District No. 912 (Milaca), Minnesota (the District) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center, located at 500 Highway 23 West, Milaca, Minnesota to consider granting an abatement of the property taxes imposed by the District (the Proposed Property Tax Abatement) on all properties within the District boundaries.

The purpose of granting the Proposed Property Tax Abatement is to provide funds to finance a parking lot reconstruction project at the Elementary/High School. The total estimated amount of the Proposed Property Tax Abatement by the District is $925,000 over fourteen (14) years.

All who wish to be heard as to the Proposed Property Tax Abatement will be given an opportunity to express their views at the time of the public hearing or may file written comments with the Superintendent prior to the public hearing.

Published in the

Union-Times

January 26, 2017

645120