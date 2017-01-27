Nolan: America celebrates democracy

Congressman Rick Nolan

President Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March for inclusiveness and equality marked two important American traditions of democracy last weekend, and I was proud to participate in both of them.

On Day One – Friday – we celebrated the peaceful passing of power from one president to another, the great tradition at the cornerstone of our democratic process. President Trump’s address was a radical departure from traditional inaugural speeches. He emphasized revolutionary new directions, making clear that he intends to put America first. The president vowed to negotiate better trade deals and create good paying jobs rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure while putting an end to wars of choice and so-called “nation building” abroad. But on the other hand, most people find the president’s lack of inclusiveness, combined with a long line of derogatory and divisive characterizations of many people in our country, to be harmful to the American way and our Nation’s future.

It was that negative and divisive aspect of the president’s overall approach that brought us to Day Two – Saturday – the nationwide Women’s March. Mary and I and several of our granddaughters joined hundreds of thousands of patriotic Americans who marched to call for a more inclusive approach to our national conversation. The march was a reminder that women’s rights, and all Americans’ rights, are fundamental human rights, and there can be no turning back. America’s greatness is forever underpinned by a creative, diverse and inclusive society. America must continue our centuries-old march toward liberty and justice for all.

Now back to Day One and as we bid farewell to President Obama. In some ways it was like a death in the family to watch the now former president and his wife, Michelle, enter the helicopter and depart the Capitol grounds after my old friend Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were whisked away to catch a train back home to Delaware.

America is a better nation for their service and the pure class, integrity, good humor and perseverance with which they conducted themselves over the course of their administration. And their many achievements, including saving our economy from collapse in 2009, instituting the Affordable Care Act to insure 20 million more Americans, dramatically reducing our military commitments in the Middle East, protecting our environment and negotiating the climate change treaty and the deal to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons will mark the Obama Administration as a historic success.

On Minnesota’s Iron Range, we will always be grateful to President Obama and his team for responding to our pleas to slap tough tariffs and taxes on illegally imported steel. Thanks to those efforts, more than 1,500 miners have their good paying jobs back, with more to come.

Now rest assured I will hold President Trump’s feet to the fire to keep his promises to create good paying jobs and move America forward. I will work with him when he’s right, and I will oppose him with all my energies when he’s wrong. That’s the bottom line.