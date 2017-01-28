Library helps warm up winter’s cold nights

“I have found the most valuable thing in my wallet is my library card,” Laura Bush once said. The former First Lady, an eager advocate for libraries, books and reading, recognized the important role libraries play in our communities, our schools, and our lives.

If you don’t yet have an East Central Regional Library card, it’s easy to get one–and it’s free! You must be a resident of Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs or Pine counties. In Princeton, simply stop by the Princeton Area Library branch at 100 4th Avenue South to apply. A valid photo ID with proof of current address is required.

Our adult winter reading program, Hot Reads for Cold Nights, continues until March 4 at the Princeton Area Library. To participate, pick up an entry form, then read a book of your choice and write a paragraph about the book. When you turn in your book review, you are entered into a weekly prize drawing. Participants will receive a Hot Reads for Cold Nights mug with hot cocoa mix.

Please join us on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. for a performance by Norah Rendell and the Lost Forty. The trio features one of Ireland’s best vocalists singing and playing traditional Irish music that crossed the Atlantic to become part of the cultural heritage of the Great Lakes and Canada.

Afternoon Delight Book Club meets at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 in the library Community Room. We’ll be discussing “Mrs. Queen Takes the Train” by William Kuhn. New members are always welcome!

If you love reading thrillers, don’t miss bestselling Minnesota author Brian Freeman 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Mr. Freeman, author of the Jonathan Stride series, will present a slide show profiling real-life places in the north that have been featured in his thrillers.

In honor of National Poetry Month in April, the Princeton Library is planning its first Annual Poetry Contest for students in grades 3 through 12. There will be cash prizes awarded. Watch for details coming soon.

In addition to our special library events, there are plenty of ongoing programs as well. Winter Preschool Storytime takes place every Wednesday in February at 11 a.m. for ages 3 to 6. Toddler Storytime is every Friday in February at 11 a.m. for ages 6 months to 3 years.

Learn to Juggle, for ages 10 to 18, will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Class size limited to 5; registration is required.

One-on-One Computer Help will be available 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. If you need help setting up an e-mail account, navigating the internet, or using Microsoft Word, this is for you. Basic computer help is available for up to a half-hour per session. Registration is required.

Snap Circuits for Kids! Join us on 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, February 23 and discover the basics of electrical circuits. Kids ages 8+ can construct different circuit projects using Snap Circuits. At the program receive a manual with pictures explaining how to build the projects. Library staff will be on hand to help. Registration is required; limited to 8.

Library Legos will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 28. Join us in creating something unique with Legos, to be on display for all to enjoy. Legos supplied by the library; please do not bring your personal Legos.

For more information on any of these events, or to register for programs, please stop in or call 763-389-3753 (ask for the Princeton branch). There’s something for everyone at the library!