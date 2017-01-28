Milaca school board briefs

Below are summaries of action from the Jan. 17 Milaca School Board meeting, compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Scoreboard decision tabled

The board stopped short of approving two base bids for an indoor video scoreboard at $142,393 and an outdoor scoreboard at $75,005. It tabled the decision so that it can specify the exact needs of the outdoor board. The district does not yet know if it will order the outdoor board with backlighting and panels featuring sponsor names or if the panels will have non-lighted Wolves logos on the panels. Board Member Todd Quaintance pointed out and Board Member Jeff Larson agreed that the board should wait to approve the quote until it knows what options it wants on the outdoor scoreboard. The School Board needs to approve the bid by May for installation to happen before the 2017-2018 school year starts.

Football coach may be announced soon

Assistant Principal of Student Activities Ben Kvidt said there were five applications for the football coach position, and the school conducted three interviews. The district extended an offer, and a candidate verbally accepted. Kvidt said the district and candidate have not finalized the deal yet, and he would have more information soon.

District agrees to public hearing on tax abatement for parking lot

The Milaca School Board voted to hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 regarding a possible tax abatement of $925,000 over the next 14 years the district may exercise in order to reconstruct the parking lot at the school complex. The officials made clear that residents would not see any change in the school taxes they pay.