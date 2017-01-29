County Board Briefs

Below are summaries of action from the Jan. 17 meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board, compiled by Debbie Griffin.

Money moved to general fund

The Mille Lacs County Board agreed at the Jan. 17 meeting to transfer a total of $1.19 million into the general fund, as it agreed to do at budget time to keep the tax levy low. About $152,000 was sitting in a capital funds account, which consisted of balances carried forward from a 2012 grant and amounts to pay interns. The remainder of the transfer comes from a debt service account to which extra funds were dedicated in 2014 and which was paid off in 2016.

Board designates pay agent for drainage ditches

Mille Lacs County commissioners agreed at their Jan. 17 meeting to authorize County Administrator Pat Oman to approve claims for payment of drainage ditch expenses, which the paperwork with the motion states is “consistent with the payment of other county expenses.”

Date set for road, bridge talk

The Mille Lacs County Board agreed at its Jan. 17 meeting to talk about the county’s five-year road and bridge plan Feb. 7 at a workshop to take place after the regular board meeting.