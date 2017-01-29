Dorr: Hooray for those in Belle Plaine fighting watchdog group’s effort to remove cross from memorial to veterans at city park

A group based in Madison, Wis., that calls itself The Freedom From Religion Foundation has caused a cross to be removed from a veterans memorial at a city park in Belle Plaine, a small town on Highway 169 southwest of the Twin Cities.

The whole thing began in August when a Belle Plaine resident filed a police report that questioned if the cross was legal, based on court rulings regarding church and state. Then the goofy Freedom From Religion Foundation jumped into the fray, objecting on constitutional grounds to the cross being in a public park.

“It’s important for any memorial on government property to be inclusive and not exclusive,” said Annie Laurie Gaylor of the group. “There are many atheists in foxholes. We’re not a Christian country, and Belle Plaine is not a Christian city.”

OK, I’m all for separation of church and state. But what a ridiculous statement by someone from a ridiculous group.

The cross was put in place by a veterans group.

“This is a statue of a soldier holding a gun at a fallen grave site,” said Joe Burmeister in a Star Tribune story. (Burmeister cut the cross out of the monument so it could be restored later.) “There is no religious reference. It’s not meant to be religious.”

The city’s attorney, Robert Vose, said in a letter that neither the soldier nor the cross were approved by the city. He said they constituted “speech or expression by the Belle Plaine Veterans Club” that originally set up the memorial site 15 or more years ago.

The monument has the silhouette of a kneeling soldier connected to a cross and a stone monument that lists the city’s fallen soldiers from U.S military actions. It was constructed by resident Joe Gregory, a Marine veteran who fought in the South Pacific, and then donated to the veterans club.

The Star Tribune story quoted Burmeister as saying, “A lot of people are turning in their graves. People are mad at that group. It’s not just us (the veterans club) but the whole city of Belle Plaine.”

The city has been in a bit of an uproar the last couple weeks because of the removal of the cross, a move requested by the city of the veterans group to keep the city from being sued. More than 1,200 people have signed an online petition to get the cross restored.

A few days after its original story the Star Tribune had another story telling about residents rallying to restore the cross to the veterans memorial.

The son-in-law of Gregory, the veteran who created the cross, decided to make 500 wooden crosses at his shop in Belle Plaine Township. On Jan. 19 the first batch of crosses were distributed and they popped up all over the place, reported the Belle Plaine Herald.

And last week there was a group of people taking turns standing guard over the memorial to protect it from vandalism.

“It’s awakened the community,” said Red Bartholomew of Crystal in the second story by the Star Tribune. “In this day and age (military service) doesn’t seem to be appreciated. So when the opportunities come, we need to pay our respects.”

Source Machine Inc., a plant in Burnsville, planned to deliver 400 copies of the original metal statue, including the cross, to the veterans club which will sell them for $40 apiece. A Belle Plaine native who works at the manufacturing plant said she thought they’d be making only 20 of the statue. But there was a greater demand.

The VFW commander in Belle Plaine has received a call from an attorney from Alliance Defending Freedom, an organization reportedly willing to take the case on a pro bono basis, reported the Belle Plaine newspaper.

Mayor Chris Meyer has defended the action by the city to ask that the cross be removed, saying that possible legal action would be very costly.

The next meeting of the Belle Plaine City Council will be Feb. 6 and one can only imagine the discussion that will take place that night.

The city may be between a rock and a hard place but it’s a sad day when someone complains and a cross that honors the efforts of veterans is removed. It is simply not a case of church and state being aligned, as the person who complained originally, and the misguided group from Wisconsin, have alleged.

The lady who made the complaint said she didn’t call the Freedom From Religion Foundation. “I want all this to stop,” she said in the Belle Plaine paper. “Love one another. I love everyone.”

Ya, right.

Approaching a half century of writing about Princeton happenings

What sounds longer to you – 50 years or a half century? I debated that question this week as I realized that my 50th year of writing about things in and around Princeton will start in a few days. My first sports column – titled Dorr’s Doodles by the editor of the Princeton Union back then and later called Time Out – appeared on Feb. 1, 1968. So on Feb. 1 this week the 50th year will begin.

A guy who ran the press for the newspaper back then asked if I would write a sports column since they were losing their high school sports reporter. I agreed, started doing game coverage later that year, and became editor of the brand new Princeton Eagle six years later.

I took a look this Sunday afternoon at what was happening in Princeton 49 years ago and one of the front-page stories was about the opening of the Tiger Den, a youth center that was wildly successful for a few years and where I was privileged to be a supervisor. Another story told of a medical emergency in Princeton when the town’s doctors were either sick or had gone through surgery, and doctors from other towns had to assist. A sports story reported that Foley and Sauk Rapids were going to join the Rum River Conference that then included Princeton, Mora, Braham, Cambridge, Elk River and Milaca. Ogilvie had been phased out except for basketball and baseball and Braham left a few years later.

That first sports column contained items about the North Stars, Vikings and Twins, and the high school basketball teams (varsity, JV, freshmen). The only winter sports at PHS then were wrestling, boys basketball and boys gymnastics, the gymnastics team sometimes performing at halftime of basketball games under the tutelage of the innovative Joe Clemensen.

Bob Backlund, later to gain fame as a pro wrestler, was on the way to a 26-0 season and a state 175-pound title (he was 25-1 the year before). The 1967-68 school year was a good one for PHS, the Tigers winning or tying for the football, basketball and baseball titles, each time beating Elk River to do so, and the track team also won the Rum River Conference as Backlund won the shot, discus and 220, a bit unusual for a guy who played tackle.

Lots more happened in the fall of 1968. The PHS football undefeated string of 18 ended that fall with a loss to Cambridge, former PHS athlete Steve Lindell broke records as the Army quarterback, and new PHS basketball coach Tom Stenson, when asked if this team would use the fast break, answered: “Does Texas have longhorns?”

Anyway, so much has happened in the news and in sports during the intervening years as this 50th year begins. It’s hard to believe it’s been that long. And I didn’t envision doing it this many years later. But it’s been a blast. And, as this 50th year unfolds, I’ll occasionally take a look back at things that happened, both in the news and in sports. Here’s hoping some of you go along for the ride.

SPORTS MEMORIES

Feb. 7, 1957 – Dean Anderson stayed unbeaten at 127 pounds in a 27-21 wrestling win over Foley. His 5-2 win gave him a 12-0 record.

Feb. 8, 1962 – Princeton lost to Osseo in wrestling, 24-20, but Steve Meixell remained unbeaten . . . The Tigers lost 75-57 to Elk River as Steve Lindell scored 19 and Phil Kobbervig 15.

Feb. 9, 1967 – Steve Cartwright (27 points) and Tim Enger (17) led the way to a 66-52 win over Mora and then the Tigers (10-1) beat Milaca 74-42 as the Engers – Tom and Tim – led with 16 and 15.

Feb. 9, 1972 – Tom Holbrook had 16 points and 12 rebounds in a 56-46 win over Braham. Ken Ruis, Mike Soheim and Bob Hedenstrom were also in double figures.

Feb. 10, 1977 – Jeff Lambert set two school records in a swimming loss to Rocori . . . Curt Jenson had 19 points, Scott Kelley 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Hank Simon 12 points in a 60-52 loss to Mora.

Feb. 4, 1982 – Tom Hallbeck had 16 points in a double-overtime 57-55 loss to Chisago Lakes . . . Goalie Brian Peterson got the shutout in a 4-0 hockey win over Cambridge . . . Chris Kiloran won the uneven parallel bars with a score of 8.4 in the Princeton Invitational as Princeton finished second.

Feb. 5, 1987 – The girls basketball team beat Cambridge 48-12, Cambridge scoring only two points in the second half . . . Bryan Hoff was the only one in double figures and totaled 22 points as Princeton beat Cambridge. 49-38, and Milaca, 48-46, in the same week.

Feb. 6, 1992 – Mark Anderson (11 points) and Jamie Cox (10 points, 10 rebounds) were the leaders in a 71-41 loss to C.H.O.F. . . . Corrine Lundell had 24 points, Alison Ringaman 11 and Tanya Dorr had her second straight 9-assist game in a 64-50 win over Park Center.

Feb. 13, 1997 – Erik Hanson had three goals in a 5-1 win over Cambridge . . . Patty Herou, Maria Hoeft and Julia Fulton were all-conference in gymnastics.

Jan. 31, 2002 – Adam Miron scored twice in a 4-1 hockey win over Chisago Lakes that clinched a conference title tie for the Tigers (15-6 overall) . . . Two free throws by Laura Schoen with 15 seconds left gave Princeton (4-12) a 59-57 overtime win over Milaca. Kayla Walker led with 15 points. Princeton also beat Hibbing (in overtime) and Minneapolis South.

Feb. 1, 2007 – The girls basketball team beat Monticello 55-37 as Kate Bement scored 17 points, and beat Big Lake 58-45 as Katie Loberg had 20 and Bement 10 . . . All wrestling meets were suspended for eight days in Minnesota because of an outbreak of a herpes virus. Princeton had rallied the previous week for a 34-33 wrestling win over Rogers because of a penalty point assessed to a Rogers wrestler. Princeton trailed 33-12 with four weight classes remaining.

Feb. 3, 2011 – The girls basketball team beat Zimmerman 52-34 with no one in double figures as 10 players scored . . . The boys team lost 66-45 to Rogers as Domenic Fraboni led with 125 points, John Jedneak had 13 and Joss Jondahl 11.