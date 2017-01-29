Milaca Schools consider pre-k care options

Milaca – The Milaca School Board listened at its Jan. 17 meeting to Elementary Principal Steve Voshell as he introduced research data on the possibility of the district providing some combination of care options for its 3- and 4-year-old students.

The district offers before- and after-school care through its Kids Town program, but it would be the first time for it to offer child care throughout the day.

Voshell said the elementary school has been generating ideas on how to offer more to its families. The district currently has 108 4-year-olds and 50 3-year-olds, which represents “max capacity” for the district.

His working group had sent out an initial survey to gauge general interest in child care options, and he asked the board for permission to dig deeper. The continued research would include investigating a lease possibility in the building where the district has housed alternative learning for years. It will vacate the space this year to move into a school building addition slated for completion this year.

He presented a series of hypothetical offerings that included everything from instruction and care two days a week for half a day to a five full days that include instruction and care. If the district garnered a healthy enrollment, the program could become self-sufficient within a few years and possibly generate revenue.

“We want our building to be essentially a one-stop shop,” Voshell said.

He said the district sent the initial survey to 75 homes and received 30 responses. It allowed parents to check multiple options, and many families indicated interest in three or five days with care. The second set of surveys mailed Jan. 23 asked respondents to rank their choices, so it will give the district a better idea of how many families might register for the care. If the district decided to offer care options, parents could choose to use it or not use it.

Voshell acknowledged that there is financial risk in setting up a program without knowing registration numbers. He said other considerations would be how the move might affect local child care businesses and how the program would be affected if state lawmakers decide to implement and fund universal pre-K. Other considerations associated with the program would be staff, food and cold-weather transport between buildings.

Board members asked about known issues with the ALC building condition, and Voshell said they had been mostly resolved through a remodeling job. He told the members it was possible to start the program in August, but he needed to do more research, send the other survey and keep exploring the lease option. Members asked about summer care options, and Voshell said that could be a consideration for future years but would not be something the district could offer this summer.

The group talked about housing the program within the current building or post-addition building. Voshell said yes it could be done, but enrollment would be limited. The board members agreed that Voshell could send the survey and continue negotiations for a potential lease. He said he would bring the board more information at a future meeting.