School Choice Week spotlight: Community Christian aims for faithful, well-rounded students

Students prepare for class in Carol Van Someren’s classroom at Community Christian School. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times

Pease – Jan. 22-28 is National School Choice Week, which highlights the variety of educational options available in the United States. Community Christian School in Pease is one such option for local students and families seeking an education grounded in faith.

Community Christian School was founded in 1914 by Dutch immigrants, and it has served the Pease area for over a century.

CCS Principal Tracy Rosenberg highlighted the consistency of vision she believes her school has maintained over its many years.

“Those first CCS parents were committed to the idea of providing an education that had God’s Word as its core, which is still true to this day,” Rosenberg said.

Community Christian is still owned and funded by the parents who enroll their children there.

“The parents and staff of CCS raise 100 percent of our budget through tuition, fundraising efforts and donations,” CCS Director of Advancement Amy Banks said. “Because our money comes from families, friends and alumni of CCS, we have to be good stewards of that money and use it wisely.”

Over 120 students attend CCS, and, in addition to kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, the school offers pre-K programs for children who are 4 years old by Sept. 1 and a Terrific 3s program for children who are 3 years old by Sept. 1.

“Parents send their children to Community Christian School for a variety of reasons,” Rosenberg said. “Our parents and staff believe, like all parents, we want to see positive growth in our children physically, emotionally, socially and academically. There is one other area of growth that Christian parents believe is vitally important, and that is our children’s spiritual growth.”

According to Rosenberg and Banks, CCS strives to reinforce the learning its students already do at home and in their churches.

“Our parents’ desire is to send their children to a school where our thinking, values and actions are Christ-centered and reinforces the values taught both at home and at church,” Banks said. “CCS is the extension of the Christian family.”

For more information about Community Christian School, call 320-369-4239 or visit ccspease.com. For more information on National School Choice Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.