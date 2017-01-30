David T. Lingle

David Thomas Lingle, died peacefully on January 24th, 2017 at Sterling Pointe in Princeton, MN at age 93.

David was born on June 29, 1923 to Jack (Jacob) and Anna Lingle on the farm in Meadow Lake Township, North Dakota. During his teenage years the family moved to a farm near Cass Lake, MN. David graduated from Bemidji High School in 1942.

During 1943-1945 David was a pilot with the US Army Air Corp, receiving an honorable discharge from the MN National Guard in 1951. He returned to Bemidji and completed college in 1948, where he met Tiny (Edith) Mahowald. They were married in 1949 in Duluth, MN.

David went to the U of MN School of Dentistry. Following his graduation in 1952, they moved to Princeton, MN. David purchased a dental practice from Dr. D. A. McRae. He practiced there until his retirement in 1988 with his son Philip continuing the dental practice and restoring the historic bank building on First Street. His other son, Scott, practices dentistry in St. Paul, MN.

Throughout his life David was an active member of his professional and public communities. He served as president of the West Central District Dental Society, MN Dental Alumni Association, and was a Delegate and Trustee of the MDA.

He was also the charter president of the Princeton Lions’ Club and recipient of the Melvin Jones Award. He was president of the local PTA, Golf Club and Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Princeton Economic Development Committee, St. Edward’s Parish Council and Princeton Library fundraising committee.

David and Tiny have four children, Karen (Rev. James) Raisanen, Dr. Scott (Anne) Lingle, Dr. Philip (Susan) Lingle and Julianne (Dr. Gregory) Angstman. Growing up in the Lingle household meant being active. Winter activities included skiing, skating and snowmobiling. Summers were time to canoe, camp and fish, with many trips to state and national parks. Fall was David’s favorite time of year, especially hunting season. David and Tiny partnered in tending their garden, enjoyed traveling and merged their family traditions such as making lefsa and lutefisk for Christmas. Of course all activities always had to be arranged around having morning coffee at Sanborn’s and the K-Bob. This was something Tiny learned very early would not change after his retirement.

The hobby “Farm” west of town gave David the countryside he loved. Cutting firewood and planting pine trees were a recreational retreat for him and gave him materials for his woodworking activities. His children and grandchildren are blessed with a variety of wood projects.

In addition to his children David has 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings Clifton (Ardy) Lingle, Joyce (Chet) Buckley, Grace Lawson and Emmett (Shirley) Lingle.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Tiny; sister Lois, her husband, Bud Larson and his brother-in-law, George Lawson.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus in Princeton. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.

Memorials will be divided between Princeton Friends of the Library, Inc. and the Minnesota Dental Foundation.