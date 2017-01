Memorial services for Donald Sanderson, age 90, of Milaca, will be held Friday, February 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Tim Bauer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. A complete notice will run in next week’s paper. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca, www.pjfuneralhome.com.

