Grant aims to curb teen alcohol use Rise: Strategy includes a focus on positives

Milaca – The Milaca School District’s planning and implementation coordinator, Amber Kent, addressed the board at its Jan. 17 meeting to give an overview of things to come, since the district won a one-time, five-year grant of $950,000 in 2016 from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Kent said Milaca received the money because, according to a 2013 survey of students, 24 percent of them in grades eight, nine and 11 reported alcohol use within the past 30 days. The percentage indicates high usage in Milaca compared to the state average of about 17 percent of students.

“So we’re significantly higher, which made us eligible to apply for the grant,” she said.

Kent said the state awards the grants to communities where the need exists, as well as where the people and programs are ready and willing to tackle the issue.

Kent told the board members they should save the date of April 18 because keynote speaker Dr. Jeff Linkenbach from the Montana Institute would be coming to Milaca to talk about “positive community norms,” a strategy to curb underage alcohol and drug use. Kent called the strategy a “comprehensive prevention approach” that focuses on and emphasizes the positives as a norm.

She said the efforts under the grant also include a coalition with members from 14 sectors of the community, including students, parents, teachers, law enforcement, media and others. The coalition meets 7 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month in the Milaca High School Media Center.

Kent talked about surveys that students in grades seven through 12 will take during the first, third and fifth years of the grant-funded program and said the surveys will yield data that will guide the coalition’s efforts. She said students and parents had helped decide the official name for the prevention campaign: Rise.

Under Linkenbach’s “Science of the Positive,” the local coalition will look for ways to disseminate the message, and that may include giveaways of branded merchandise such as T-shirts, pens, water bottles and other items. Kent showed examples of items bearing a positive message, such as praise for parents and stats of how many kids are not drinking.

She talked about the importance of perceptions. Kids who don’t think their peers are drinking are less likely to drink themselves.

Kent said while the current grant funds five years’ worth of the programming, the positive effects of it would endure well beyond the five years. Additionally, she said there are federal grants that could keep the efforts going for as many as 10 more years.

Milaca Schools Superintendent Tim Truebenbach asked if there would be training opportunities for board members under the program. Kent said yes, plenty.