Richard “Dick” Grant Reed

Richard Grant Reed, age 71, of Princeton, passed away at home on January 27, 2017.

He is preceded by grandson, Tayler Otto; parents, Grant and Lylla Reed.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Janet (Krysinski); children, Scott, Karla Otto (Tom), Donald; grandchildren, Shantelle, Kelsey, Carson; great-grandson, Hunter; silblings, Donald (Joan), Dwayne (Karen), David (Verla “Kay”), Deborah Minks (Joel), Daniel (Lisa); many nieces, nephews, relatives, best friend, Keith Leider and good friends.

Per his wishes, private family services at Christ Our Light Catholic Church – North, Princeton.

