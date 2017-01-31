January 27, 1933-January 28, 2017

Lavera Gadacz, age 84, of Hillman, died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Ramey. The Rev. Don Kirsch officiated. Burial in the Lone Pine Cemetery, rural Morrison County. Friends gathered from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Foley Funeral Home in Foley and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Lavera Dora Gadacz was born January 27, 1933 in Lakin Township, Morrison County to Fred and Mary (Westfall) Fleck. She married Harry Gadacz on July 6, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church, North Benton. The couple lived and farmed in Lakin Township all of their married life. Lavera loved her family and her grandchildren.

She enjoyed collecting stamps and feeding and watching birds, especially hummingbirds. Lavera enjoyed spending time outdoors. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, Harry of Hillman; sons and daughter, Gary (Lynn) of Elk River, Nancy (Randy) Dahler of Oak Park, Willy (Lucy) of Hillman, Eugene (fiancé, Lori Klemmersen) of Ellendale, Robert (Denice) of Milaca; 12 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Lucy Jackson of Minneapolis; Murl (Pat) Fleck of Braham, Lester of Hillman, Leslie (Judy) of Hillman and Mildred Carson of Waite Park.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary; brothers, Silas, Orval, Richard, Samuel, Harold ‘Red’; a sister, Pearl Reynolds; and a grandson, Justin.