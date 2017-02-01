Foreston woman killed when hit by impaired driver

FORESTON – A 35-year-old Foreston woman was killed and two people seriously injured Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged impaired driver on Highway 23 in the city of Foley.

Lindsay Cardinal of Foreston was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Highway 23 when she was hit by a westbound GMC Yukon that had crossed the center line at Highway 23 and 11th Avenue in Foley. Cardinal died as a result of her injuries. She had three children in the vehicle: 4-year-old Wyatt Cardinal, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital; 5-year-old Lillian Cardinal, who was not injured; and 1-year-old Evelyn Cardinal, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported from the scene. Everyone in the Cardinal family was wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Yukon is a 29-year-old Milaca man whose identity has not yet been released by the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol will release the identity of the driver at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to the State Patrol, the driver of the Yukon sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to an unnamed medical facility. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the State Patrol. A passenger in the Yukon, Nicole Schmidt, 24 of Milaca, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Schmidt was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.