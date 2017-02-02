Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – PAGE TOWNSHIP

Request for QUOTES

Road Grading

Page Township seeks QUOTES for road grading for 2017. Written quotes must include:

(1) Lump sum rate for each pass of 21 miles (more or less) of road. Each pass will be done approximately every other week throughout the season.

(2) Hourly rate for additional, more frequent grading of certain road sections on-call as requested by the Town.

(3) Hourly rate for grader with packer attachment for applying new gravel or as needed.

Quotes must be submitted with a Certificate of Insurance by February 13, 2017 at 7 PM at the Page Town Hall (21804 – 140th Ave, Milaca). Contractor must be present. The Page Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. Contact Kyle Weimann, Page Township Clerk, at (320) 983-5206 or kyle@PageTownship.org with any questions.

Kyle Weimann

Page Township Clerk

kyle@PageTownship.org

320/983-5206

Published in the

Union-Times

February 2, 9, 2017

648430