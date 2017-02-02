County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.

The following items will appear on the agenda:

I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER

II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

III. ELECT CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR FOR 2017

IV. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:

December 12, 2016

V. ADDITIONS:

VI. SUB-COMMITTEE OR OTHER UPDATES:

County Board

VII. OLD BUSINESS: None

VIII. NEW BUSINESS:

Request by Quinn Rhoda, representing Highland Green Townhomes Associations, Inc. to amend a 1999 Conditional Use Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development, to build up to nine 26 x 26 two stall garages on properties legally described as Lot 1-4 & 9-13 of Block 1; Highland Green Estates, (PID #09-360-0010 thru 0040 and 09-360-0090 thru 0130) Kathio Township. The lots were previously approved for the construction of nine Townhomes.

Generally located at 47151 Baffie Bend, Garrison, MN 56450.

IX. OTHER BUSINESS:

None.

X. ADJOURNMENT.

Published in the

Union-Times

February 2, 9, 2017

648212