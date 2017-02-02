County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.
The following items will appear on the agenda:
I. CALL MEETING TO ORDER
II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
III. ELECT CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR FOR 2017
IV. APPROVAL OF THE MINUTES:
December 12, 2016
V. ADDITIONS:
VI. SUB-COMMITTEE OR OTHER UPDATES:
County Board
VII. OLD BUSINESS: None
VIII. NEW BUSINESS:
Request by Quinn Rhoda, representing Highland Green Townhomes Associations, Inc. to amend a 1999 Conditional Use Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development, to build up to nine 26 x 26 two stall garages on properties legally described as Lot 1-4 & 9-13 of Block 1; Highland Green Estates, (PID #09-360-0010 thru 0040 and 09-360-0090 thru 0130) Kathio Township. The lots were previously approved for the construction of nine Townhomes.
Generally located at 47151 Baffie Bend, Garrison, MN 56450.
IX. OTHER BUSINESS:
None.
X. ADJOURNMENT.
