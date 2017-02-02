Eric S. Johnson

Eric Johnson, age 32, of Princeton, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017.

Eric Steven Johnson was born on October 13, 1984, beloved and cherished son of Steven and Catherine (Broberg) Johnson in Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in the class of 2003 and then attended college. He worked as a painting contractor. During his school years he was always involved in hockey. Eric loved outdoor activities; golfing, fishing, boating, skiing. He was always helpful to people, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was always looking out for his younger brother, Casey. He was affectionately known as “Yonsin” within his friends group. Eric was taken too soon and will be dearly missed.

Eric will be forever remembered by his parents, Steve and Cathy; brother Casey (Ashley) Johnson; grandparents Nan and Carty Broberg; along with many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and great friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Dwayne and Bette Johnson and cousin Jennifer Johnson.

No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, 763-389-1131.