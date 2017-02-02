Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-104178

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

November 15, 2013

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $96,900.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Andrew J. Holmgren, a single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 101106900016010449

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corporation

SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 21, 2013, Mille Lacs County Recorder, as Document Number A382734

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North Half of Lot 10 in Block A of Magnusons Addition to the Village of Milaca, and a tract North of said Lot 10, Magnusons Addition bounded on the North by Lincoln Street, the East by Alley, on the South by Lot 10, Magnusons Addition and on the West by First Avenue (in the NE 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 36, Township 38, Range 27,)

The aforesaid tracts of land being also described as follows, to-wit: All that portion of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 38, Range 27, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Tract North of Lot 10, Block A, Magnusons Addition to Milaca, bounded on the North by Lincoln Street, on the East by alley, on the South by Lot 10, Block A, Magnusons Addition to Milaca, and on the West by First Avenue, according to the Plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Mille Lacs County Recorder; also, the North one-half (N 1/2) of Lot 10, in Block A, Magnusons Addition to Milaca, said North One-half being also described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Lot 10; thence proceeding Southwesterly on and along the Northerly line of said Lot 10 to the Northwesterly corner of said Lot; thence proceeding Southeasterly on and along the Westerly line of said Lot 10 a distance of 33 feet; thence proceeding Northeasterly on and along a line parallel to the Northerly line of said Lot 10 a distance of 148.5 feet to the East line of said Lot 10; thence proceeding Northwesterly on and along said East line a distance of 33 feet to the Northeasterly corner thereof and there terminating.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 605 2nd Avenue SW, Milaca, MN 56353

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 21-560-0070

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $99,168.74

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 21, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on September 21, 2017, or the next business day if September 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: January 23, 2017

J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp.

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

February 2, 9, 16, 23,

March 2, 9, 2017

648803