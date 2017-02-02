Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 08, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $91,200.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David Strecker, an unmarried man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Tradition Mortgage, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: May 12, 2015 Mille Lacs County Recorder

Document Number: A389750

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: December 30, 2016

Recorded: January 30, 2017 Mille Lacs County Recorder

Document Number: A399161

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

1004184-8003272788-3

Lender or Broker:

Tradition Mortgage, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

Property Address: 655 Hennepin Ave, Isle, MN 56342-4514

Tax Parcel ID Number:

20-671-0100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Six (6), Block Two (2), Pinz Estates, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $89,400.23

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

March 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: 640 3rd Street S.E., South Door of Sheriffs Office, Milaca, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 21, 2017, or the next business day if September 21, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: January 27, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036666F01

