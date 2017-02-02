Sno Dayz kicks off Feb. 6 in Milaca

Sno Dayz button designer Briana Schmitz is presented $25 in prize money by Rich Melvin, executive director of the Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce.

Milaca – Milaca’s forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of “Sno” Feb. 6-11 as the community prepares for its annual Sno Dayz.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the 20s to mid-30s next week – perfect weather for stepping outside and searching for the Milaca Sno Dayz medallion or for participating in one of the many outdoor activities scheduled for the event.

Sno Dayz buttons go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1. Buttons are available at Teal’s Market and at the First National Bank of Milaca. As in years past, the buttons are numbered. A drawing will be held for a number that matches a Sno Dayz button. A match will net the winner a cash prize.

This year’s button, pictured, was designed by Milaca seventh-grader Briana Schmitz.

Sno Dayz officially kicks off Monday, Feb. 6, with the medallion hunt. The finder of the medallion will receive a $100 prize. Clues will be posted the Sno Dayz Facebook page and at Teals and First National Bank of Milaca.

Sno Dayz activity picks up Friday, Feb. 10, with the business-to-business bowling tournament at Lakeway Lanes. This year there is a $100 entry fee for a five-person team. Action begins at 6:30 p.m. Prize money will be awarded to the first- and second-place teams. There will be prize drawings throughout the night.

The Milaca Arts Center is also getting into the Sno Dayz fun with a paint night. Eat, Drink, Paint will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the MAC. Space is limited, so sign up at www.milacaartscouncil.org.

There is a flurry of Sno Dayz activities on Saturday, Jan. 11, in Rec Park.

Action kicks off at 10 a.m. with the Sno Dayz softball tournament. Teams are still being accepted, so call Don Stobb at 612-390-9180 to register you team. At 6 p.m., a new event will take to the Rec Park ice rink: a boot hockey tournament. To register, call Mayor Pete Pedersen at 320-237-2657.

Near the Gorecki Community Center there will be fire pits, ice skating, ice games and hot chocolate. Indoor games will be played inside the Gorecki Community Center. Free pizza and pop will be served from 4-6 p.m. Sledding will be available on the Rec Park sledding hill.

Sno Dayz activities move indoors on the night of Saturday, Feb. 11. The art crawl will be held from 5-7 p.m. at a handful of Milaca businesses (see story below) and a quilt show will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the Milaca Arts Center. The MAC’s Second Saturday event kicks off its 2017 season the same evening with Nathan’s Old Time Band.

Sno Dayz is also celebrated at Milaca High School during the week. However, the top five candidates for the Sno Dayz royalty will be announced Friday, Feb. 3, during a morning pep fest.

There will be dress-up days at the school throughout the week. Monday, Feb. 6, is school color day; Tuesday, Feb. 7, is USA day; Wednesday, Feb. 8, is flannel day; Thursday, Feb. 9, is tie-dye day; and Friday, Feb. 9, is Milaca Pride day.

There are also special school activities throughout the week. On Tuesday, there will be a door decorating contest and a treasure hunt commences. The door decorating contest will be judged on Wednesday. There will be a slushie drinking contest on Thursday during lunch hours and a dodgeball tournament Thursday afternoon. The Sno Dayz dance will be Saturday night.

Sports highlights during Sno Dayz week include a home boys basketball game Tuesday night against Mora, while the girls will be at Kimball. On Thursday, the girls travel to Foley. On Friday, the wrestling team hosts Annandale and Cambridge-Isanti. The boys basketball team is on the road at Foley. Saturday, the girls basketball game hosts Holdingford at 3 p.m.