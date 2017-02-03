Local businesses to host Valentine’s art crawl in downtown Milaca

Pieces of Abby Lingle’s pottery for sale in her Milaca shop.

Milaca – Does art make you feel romantic? If so, you’re in luck.

Downtown Milaca is playing host to a Valentine’s Art Crawl from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Four downtown Milaca businesses are set to host artists and their works during the crawl: Bexter Book and Copy, Hewitt Jackson Real Estate, Abby Lingle Pottery and the Milaca Theatre.

Bexter Book and Copy will feature the work of photographer Martin Gilchrist. Abby Lingle will host a Valentine Pottery Painting class in conjunction with the crawl from 3 to 7 p.m. The Milaca Theatre will show the work of artist Anna Di Caro Ferguson. Hewitt Jackson is getting set to host Lynn Gallice, who has participated in art shows at the Milaca Arts Center in the past.

Becky Rittenour, owner of Bexter Book and Copy, began organizing the art crawl after local artists started approaching her about the possibility of putting their works up for sale in her store.

“I don’t have a lot of space in here,” Rittenour said, so she decided creating an art-oriented event would be a good way to support local and regional artists.

“It’ll be kind of like a little gallery in here,” she said.

Rittenour hopes the art crawl will bring new or different customers to Milaca’s downtown businesses.

“It’ll be exciting to be open on a Saturday night so we can capture those people who live in Milaca but they work out of town,” she said.

People who move into the Milaca area often come looking for a specific small-town feel, Rittenour noted.

“Milaca’s kind of special because it has this old-fashioned downtown area,” she said, adding that the art crawl is a way to create a sense of close-knit community and utilize that downtown space.

The art crawl comes at the end of Milaca’s week of Sno Dayz festivities. Those looking for even more art after the art crawl wraps up can find some at the Milaca Arts Center’s quilt show from 7 to 10 p.m., which will also feature music from Nathan’s Old Time Band.

For more information on the art crawl, visit its Facebook page under the name Valentine’s Art Crawl in Milaca. For registry information on Abby Lingle’s Valentine Pottery Painting class, call 763-639-8159 or visit Abby Lingle Pottery’s Facebook page or website, abbylingle.com.