News of the Region: Top stories from our surrounding communities

Mother-daughter pulled over with 40 grams of marijuana

A mother and daughter from North Branch are facing charges after being pulled over for speeding while carrying over 40 grams of marijuana on them.

Amy Marie Redmann, 37, and Zoey Ann Redmann-Pound, 18, were charged before Judge James Dehn on Jan. 25 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge.

The incident occurred on Jan. 23 after Redmann-Pound was pulled over for allegedly speeding in the area of 305th Avenue Northeast and Palisade Drive Northeast in Isanti Township.

– Isanti County News

Snowball incident leads to charges

An Elk River man, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident that began when he threw a snowball at a car.

Police were called to the verbal altercation in the 17700 block of Twin Lakes Road at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 19.

The man had been walking south on the walking path when he threw a snowball that struck an oncoming car and then began yelling at the car’s driver. When police arrived, “the cited male then began to stick both middle fingers up at officers and the driver while swearing and yelling obscenities at all present,” according to the police report.

– Elk River Star News

Burglary suspect found in Benton Co.

A man wanted for burglary in Isanti County was located in Benton County.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 deputies received a report of a suspicious pickup. The resident told deputies the truck had been parked on the street for about 90 minutes, idling with a person inside.

Deputies learned the owner and driver of the pickup was wanted for burglary in Isanti County. The driver, 28-year-old Michael Opatz of Isanti was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail where he is being held for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.

– Benton Co. Sheriff

Pig pen fire

A pig pen fire was reported at 2:48 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 10000 block of 209th Avenue in Elk River.

The pig pen was attached to a pole barn located behind a home.

The Elk River Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire.

– Elk River Star News

Storage building

The Morrison County Public Works Department is looking for a place to stash equipment and supplies, and the Board of Commissioners is letting them go forward with buying one.

At the Jan. 24 Board meeting, Public Works Director Steve Backowski said this warm storage facility would supplement the department’s building in Pierz, which houses its six tandem trucks.

– Morrison Co. Record