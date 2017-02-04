Meet Your Neighbor: Susan Shaw

Susan Shaw

Milaca – Susan Shaw has been volunteering as a mentor for Milaca Community Education’s Give Me Five program for more than 10 years.

January was National Mentor Month, and Shaw says the Give Me Five program is always looking for more people who are willing to give their time to mentoring the community’s youth, a job which involves hanging out with students from grades five through eight on Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and participating in activities with them, including field trips.

Students involved in the mentorship program must be referred by a parent or school staff member. Many of the program’s activities are supported by local businesses and by grants that program coordinator Kathy Fitschen applies for on the program’s behalf.

Shaw says successful mentoring requires patience, positivity and a willingness to listen. Mentors must be willing to be a friend to the students.

“Those basic things are all you need to be a mentor,” Shaw said.

Volunteering is a hobby for Shaw, but she said mentoring may be the volunteer activity she finds most satisfying.

“It is a casual, fun atmosphere,” she said.

Shaw, who works as district administrator for the Mille Lacs County Soil and Water Conservation District, began mentoring after being invited to do so. Even though she has found that she enjoys mentoring, she had turned down the opportunity to join the Give Me Five program when it was offered years earlier, because she didn’t think she could fit the work into her schedule. Since she changed her mind and took up mentoring, she says that busy schedules are common for many of the adults involved in the program, and people do come and go from the group, though mentors are always needed, especially men. Mentors commit to at least four hours per month.

Mentoring provides students an opportunity to talk to adults in no-pressure environments, which Shaw says is an important resource, for kids who may have varying levels of adult involvement in their lives or for those who may have difficulty interacting with their peers.

“A lot of kids, when they’re dealing with their peers, have to deal with those peer pressures,” Shaw said.

There wasn’t any mentorship program like Give Me Five when Shaw was in school herself, but she said she benefited from informal adult mentors when she was young, many of them teachers. She noted that a lot of the mentors involved with the Give Me Five program today are teachers, too.