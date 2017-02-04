School construction remains right on schedule

By Tim Truebenbach

Since the December 1 groundbreaking ceremony, crews have been working hard on the ALC and High School addition. Crews have excavated the site, completed soil corrections, moved a water main, poured concrete footings and support pillars, finalized below grade masonry work and are beginning above ground masonry work. Throughout this time we have been learning new things about the construction process. December and January in Minnesota are not ideal for construction with potential for bitter cold temperatures, blizzards, or extreme swings in weather. These weather conditions are difficult for individuals working onsite, but also affects how construction materials react. Concrete does not react well to the bitter cold of Minnesota winter, in fact below zero temps prevent concrete from being poured.

Even with contending with winter weather, we are excited to report all below grade work is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, January 26. In addition, crews have a target date of February 20 for the installation of precast wall panels. The precast panels will enclose the structure after which time it will be heated to the point necessary to pour the concrete subfloor. Once the structure is enclosed we anticipate the construction site becoming a busy place with crews from multiple trades converging to work toward the completion date of July 31, 2017.

We are excited to eventually have the opportunity to occupy this new space! We are certain it will provide the space we need, while being a new innovative learning space to encourage learning!