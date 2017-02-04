Shelly Ash can find you a book you’ll enjoy

By Tracey Finck,

Reading Corps Literacy Tutor

Shelly Ash, Media Specialist at Milaca High School, has a reputation for being able to find anyone a book they will enjoy reading.

Teenagers saunter into her library and say, “Ash, I need a book.” She rapid fires: “What’s the last good book you read?” No response? How about, “What’s your favorite movie? What kind of TV shows do you watch?”

She asks you to be “willing to play at trial and error.” If you don’t like the book after 20 pages, bring it back and explain what they didn’t like. The voice of the narrator? The attitude of the main character? The setting or the mood? Figuring out what you don’t like helps her find a book you might like better.

And Shelly Ash is familiar with a lot of books, especially young adult literature. She attends an annual conference highlighting newly published young adult books. Ash herself reads 75-100 books a year to decide what to put on her media center shelves and what to recommend to whom. I was shocked that she could read so many books in a year while also working and raising her kids. She told me she has mastered the art of skimming—especially the middle of the book. She reads the first 50 to 100 pages so she gets a good sense of the characters, plot, and theme. Then she skims or skips to find out how it ends. A handy skill for someone who needs to have a general acquaintance with a whole library full of books.

Five years ago, when Ash was teaching English at Princeton High School, her fellow English teacher Jade Joseph dubbed Ash the Book Screamer. The nickname was inspired by Donalyn Miller’s book “The Book Whisperer.” Miller claims that even hesitant students can be turned into readers by tapping into their interests and finding them books they enjoy.

Just like the Book Whisperer, Shelly Ash “does a phenomenal job with that,” according to Joseph. “If you’ve talked to Ash, however, you’ll know that she’s no whisperer. Her loud, outgoing, extremely positive attitude earned her the nickname ‘The Book Screamer’ because I’m not entirely sure she’s capable of whispering, but she will find students a book they love.”

Ash also recommends that parents read the books their children are reading as a point of connection and opportunity for conversation. It shows your teens you are interested in their world and their thoughts. Young adult books are a pretty quick read for adults, and many of them are well written and engaging.

One series that Ash has been recommending a lot lately to both teens and adults is “The Red Queen,” by Victoria Aveyard. It’s fantasy with a strong female main character in a dystopian world of haves and have nots. Check it out. Or if that’s not your cup of tea, stop into the Milaca High School media center and tell Shelly Ash why you don’t like it. She’ll find you something more in your line.

If you think you don’t like reading, Shelly Ash knows you just haven’t found the right book. Challenge accepted. She can hook you up! Reach out to her at ashshelly@staff.milaca.k12.mn.us.

Let me know what she finds for you. You can reach me at tracey.finck@isd477.org