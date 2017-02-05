Dorr: A look back at some of the people and places that made news in Princeton during 1967

As promised last week, we’ll occasionally take a look at news items from the past 50 years in the Princeton area as your writer goes through his 50th year of covering sports and news in and around Princeton. The items will be chosen at random and will likely be more of interest to those who have lived in this area for awhile. But those of you who enjoy history may also have some interest. These offerings will come from all 50 years as the next 51 weeks complete the 50th year.

Fires at local businesses have been a huge part of local history. And, sure enough, 50 years ago this week there was one in the downtown that caused an estimated $55,000 (a big number back then) worth of damage.

It was in a building across the street from the K-Bob Cafe that housed the law offices of Mitchell and Lou Hoffman, and the dental offices of Al Bornholdt and Doug Fraser. Hoffman set up a temporary office in the former library on First Street. Later that night of Feb. 3 there was a small fire reported at Beverly’s Beauty Salon but there was little damage.

Meanwhile, the city had lost its major source of electricity a few days earlier when the main generator failed at the municipal power plant. The city’s three main users of power – Smith System Mfg. (gone today, located on the north side of Smith System Road that runs past the hospital), Fingerhut Mfg. (downtown after a large fire a few years earlier) and the school district reduced their use of power as other generators were put to use here. Full power was expected back in a few days, about two weeks after the initial problem.

The Santiago State Bank in Santiago (a tiny town about 15 miles west of Princeton) had been robbed the previous August and two of the three involved were sentenced in early February 1967. The three men were arrested in Princeton about 30 minutes after the robbery.

Later in February there was news that construction of an eight-unit apartment complex was to begin that year. Today the apartments are known as the West Branch Apartments.

The graduating class at Princeton High School later that year numbered 120. And in July came news that ambulance service for Princeton, Milaca, Mora, Braham, Cambridge and Isanti would end in September. Area morticians had provided the ambulances but decided, as a group, to discontinue the service.

The front page of the Sept. 14 issue in 1967 carried the news that Marine Stephen Nelson of Princeton had been killed in action in Vietnam. Nelson, a 1966 graduate of Princeton High School, was the first Princeton man of three to die in Vietnam.

There was also a front-page picture from a football game with Sauk Rapids which Princeton won 38-0 and gained a record 517 rushing yards, allowing Sauk Rapids only 13.

And Rep. Bob Dunn of Princeton, who is in his 90s and still has a residence in Princeton, revealed plans to make Highway 169 a four-lane highway from Zimmerman to Princeton by the fall of 1967. Plans were to extend the four-lane road to Milaca by 1971 and then to extend it in 1972 to Onamia in 1972. Bypasses were planned for both Princeton and Milaca, Princeton’s to be completed in 1972. (At that time there was an intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 95 at the downtown signal light in Princeton, meaning there were often traffic jams on weekends during the summer months.) Highway 169 ran on today’s Rum River Drive and Highway 95 from Cambridge turned south where the roundabout is today, came to the signal light intersection and then went west on First Street, the street that runs past the Elim Home. There was a stop sign as you came from the east where the roundabout is today and on Friday and Sunday nights in the summer months you could be stuck at that stop sign for minutes. (Dunn, by the way, served as both a state representative and state senator and was a popular legislator on both sides of the aisle. A Republican, he likely could have been elected for many more years but decided to retire.)

Along with each issue of the Princeton Union in 1967 there was a tab section of green paper that included ads and classified ads that also was included with papers in Braham, Cambridge, Chisago Lakes, Isanti, Milaca, Mora, North Branch, Pine City and Rush City. It was sort of the forerunner of the Rum River Shopper that the Union started later.

There you have it – just a few items from 1967. It’ll take some time and some research but we’ll have more of these in the next 12 months.

Random thoughts on different subjects . . .

The Super Bowl begins in about five hours and lots of us will be parked in front of our sets, whether to watch the game, the commercials or just to socialize and consume lots of food and beverages. There won’t be any of those tiny black and white sets some of us had for the first Super Bowl back in the ’60s. In fact, many will watch on huge screens that are hung on the wall. I was lucky enough to attend at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena when the Vikings last played in one. Who would have thought that nearly 40 years later they would not have played in another after playing in four in eight years? . . . Some of you may read the Parade magazine that is included each Sunday with the Minneapolis paper. A couple weeks ago there was a feature about past presidents that contained a glaring error (we all make them). There was a listing from an April 1988 issue of Parade that ranked President Harry Truman’s eight best presidents and the eight worst that had preceded him. His best included Washington, Jefferson, Jackson, Polk, Lincoln, Cleveland, Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt. The eight worst were Taylor, Pierce, Buchanan, Grant, Harrison, Harding, Coolidge and Dwight Eisenhower. Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but Eisenhower came AFTER Truman, Truman serving from 1945 through 1952, and Eisenhower from 1953 through 1960. How Eisenhower made the list of worst presidents that PRECEDED Truman, I’ll never know. And, by the way, even though I was just a kid during Ike’s eight years, I thought those eight years went by nicely. It was a secure and at-peace country. And our Interstate system got its start then. We did “Like Ike” as his campaign buttons stated. He buried Adlai Stevenson in two elections and likely, like Franklin Roosevelt, could have been elected as long as he decided to run. Eisenhower was the first president to which term limits applied . . . A couple weeks ago I picked up a copy of Let’s Play Hockey while attending a game at the local arena and read a feature piece on the local boys high school team. It noted that the team had a tough start last season and then won 8 of its last 10 games to get to the state tournament. The publication, around for 45 years now, lists each week rankings of high and youth teams from around the state, both boys and girls. The girls high school team from Princeton was listed 9th at that time and has since risen to No. 8. (The section the girls are in, unfortunately for Princeton, includes the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state.) The boys Bantam A team from Princeton was listed 13th at that time but has since fallen out of the rankings. Nice to see the Princeton name in that publication which has become the hockey bible in Minnesota . . . Speaking of presidents, it’s been interesting to watch the first couple weeks of President Donald Trump’s term. You may be among the many who disagree with his actions so far, or you may be among the many who like them. But when is the last time you saw a politician immediately put into action things that he or she said they would do if elected? It hasn’t happened very often, if ever. Can we handle at least 47 more months? . . . Some among the Twin Cities media are fond of making fun of Kevin Love, the former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves who won an NBA championship ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He’s their whipping boy and they continue to criticize him. But I noted the other day that he leads the team in rebounds with 11 a game and is averaging 19.9 points a game. That’s not bad on a team that has two others who are superstars. And he made a huge play in the deciding game of the NBA title game last year. Still, it was a good trade for the Wolves to get budding star Andrew Wiggins in exchange for Love . . . Whether liked by Democrats or not, Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, should be approved. You can’t leave that position open forever. But, by the same token, when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the vacancy after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, I didn’t agree with Republicans blocking the choice, saying it should wait until after the election. Garland deserved to be vetted back then, just like any other nominee . . . I’ve attended somewhere between 1,000 and 2,000 high school, college and pro basketball games in the past half century, as well as writing about many of them (and playing in high school, college and the U.S. Army). And one thing that stands out during that time for me is that both rebounding and playing defense are more a state of mind than talent. Yes, some players can jump higher than others for rebounds, and some have more of a knack for anticipating where the ball will go. But it’s desire and a willingness to block out, rather than leaving early for the other end of the floor to perhaps score, that is the key. And it’s almost the same on defense. Sure, some players are quicker and stronger than others, allowing them to perhaps be better on defense. But again, so much of playing defense is desire. You can be beaten by an opponent who is stronger than you, or more gifted, but playing as hard as you can is so important. And rebounding and defense, as well as a willingness to share the ball, are as important as scoring, if not more important . . . There, got that off my chest and will quit writing to get home and prepare for the Super Bowl by offering a couple quotes, although not necessarily words to live by: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, after Lady Astor told him, “Winston, if you were my husband, I’d put poison in your coffee,” supposedly answered thusly – “If you were my wife, I’d drink it.” And, to be a little more up to date, actor Will Farrell is supposed to have said, “Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow Internet service to see who they really are.”

SPORTS MEMORIES

Feb. 14, 1957 – Dennis Thompson scored 13 points as Cambridge beat Princeton 57-50, and then the Tigers lost 54-40 to Isle as Ron Kish and Dick Young scored 11 apiece.

Feb. 15, 1962 – Steve Meixell won his 13th straight match in a 29-17 loss to Fridley. Nine of those wins were by pin . . . Dean Hansen scored 19 as Princeton lost 85-71 to Cambridge.

Feb. 16, 1967 – Art Skarohlid scored 15 points as Elk River, before a standing-room-only crowd in Elk River, beat the Tigers 62-57 to clinch a tie for the RRC title. Steve Cartwright, averaging 22.6 to lead the RRC, was held to 11.

Feb. 16, 1972 – John Hulett was 5th on the horizontal bar and 5th in the all-around at the Princeton Invitational as PHS placed 5th among 12 teams . . . Mike Solheim had 17 points and Bob Hedenstrom 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 65-61 loss to Mora.

Feb. 11, 1982 – Ronald Hurt and Dale Perbix each had a hat trick in a 7-4 win over Crosby-Ironton at Elk River . . . Princeton upset Foley 48-47 as seniors Jim Peterson (13) and Kurt Nelson (11) led the scoring and sophomore Brian Dorr had 7 assists, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Feb. 12, 1987 – Chad Winkelman (98 pounds) and heavyweight Henry Halvorson won titles at the Minneapolis Washburn tournament . . . Karry Schimming had a triple double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 13 steals in a 78-40 win over Foley . . . Erik Minks had 22 points and 15 rebounds in a 49-47 win over St. Cloud Cathedral.

Feb. 13, 1992 – The boys swim team won seven events on the way to its second straight Rum River title . . . The girls basketball team beat Coon Rapids 62-55 as Corrine Lundell had 31 points and Tanya Dorr 13, and then beat second-place North Branch 41-35 as Chris Elafros and Dorr each swished two free throws in the final minute.

Feb. 20, 1997 – Erik Hanson’s 21st goal gave Princeton a 4-3 overtime win over St. Cloud Cathedral . . . Jesse James had a triple double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocked shots in a 86-51 win over Pine City. Chad Olson had 28 points in a 71-64 win over Proctor.

Feb. 7, 2002 – The boys hockey team won the Rum River title for the first time since 1991, Joey Bacon scoring three goals in a 7-4 win over Mora . . . Princeton beat Milaca 88-59 as Mark Patnode had 23 points, Ian McVey 21 points, and Tyler Gronli 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Feb. 8, 2007 – The boys basketball team beat Foley 73-57 as Tyler Roehl led with 16 points and Ryan Fay and Phillip Klaphake each had 14, and then beat Big Lake 75-60 as Jared Berggren had 24 points, 16 rebounds, 8 blocked shots and 7 assists . . . Kim Witzman, Kimmi Kafka, Suzi Dalchow, Sam Olson and Julia Osowski broke the school balance beam team record in a loss to powerful Becker. Witzman also set the PHS record on the beam (9.3) and the all-around (35.05).

Feb. 17, 2011 – Princeton beat Buffalo 3-2 in boys hockey to complete a season sweep of the Bison as Jake Green, Dan Voce and Chase Lindenfelser scored. Goalie Ryan Carlson had 36 saves as the Tigers were outshot 38-26.