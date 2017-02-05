Princeton grad opens counseling practice Better Mental Health

Counselor Kelsey Anderson at Better Mental Health’s office in Princeton. Photo by Austin Gerth, Union-Times

Princeton – Kelsey Anderson, a licensed professional counselor and Princeton High School alumnus, has opened a private counseling practice in downtown Princeton under the name Better Mental Health.

Better Mental Health is located in Suite B104 at 401 First St. in Princeton, between Mama Gracie’s Pregnancy Spa and Minuteman Press.

The path to becoming a counselor was fairly direct for Anderson. When she would take career placement tests in school, the results would always point to care or service career.

“Everything always said human services, social work,” she said.

When she went to college, she majored in criminal justice and psychology, and she later completed two master’s programs, one in addiction studies and one in co-occurring disorders. She has previous experience working for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Fairview Recovery Services. She has been licensed for 10 years.

Anderson started seeing clients at her new office on Oct. 1, 2016.

Anderson specializes in working with adolescents, adults and families on a variety of issues from drug dependency to working on communication skills.

“Some people come in because they just have life problems,” she said. “I just want to offer that comfortable safe place for them to process.”

Better Mental Health can do formal assessments for substance abuse and refer clients out to treatment programs if a higher level of care is needed. In addition to seeing her clients in her office, Anderson is able to perform video counseling sessions as well.

“There can be this benefit of people curled up on their own couch with their own blanket,” Anderson said of video counseling.

Anderson said one of her strengths as a counselor is building rapport quickly with her clients, and she hopes her practice will become known for this personable quality.

“I want to make sure that Better Mental Health is described as a safe place, a caring place,” she said. “It’s really about offering help and support to individuals.”

In the future Anderson hopes to expand Better Mental Health and grow connections in the community for the practice. She has reached out to local school districts to offer her counseling services if needed; she gave a presentation at Princeton’s Alternative Learning Center in November.

“It’s really nice to be close to home,” Anderson said, “and I think there’s a need in the community.”

For more information on Better Mental Health, call 763-412-1700 or visit bettermentalhealth.com.