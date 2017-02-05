The bluenose view from the other side of eighty

A question. Is the word “vulgarity” disappearing from our English language, because for so many people, nothing is vulgar anymore? It’s amazing how much the use of language has changed in my three-plus generations. In my early world, a man never used coarse language before a woman. It was considered not just impolite, but boorish. I still experience discomfort when I hear men doing it. In fact, a gentleman used vulgarity sparingly, if at all. It probably stemmed from avoiding taking the Lord’s name in vain, but spread to include all cursing. I heard profanity from my mother never, and only once from my dad, on the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

But then I ask , “Why should women feel offended by such behavior.” Almost everywhere I go I hear women lacing their conversations with profanity. For someone of my generation it is distracting and unattractive, at times even repulsive. “A dirty mouth means a dirty mind.” My generation was raised on such platitudes, and some took deep root. No matter how pretty, even beautiful, a woman might be, a foul mouth dissipates the beauty. The attractiveness simply disappears. And I wonder if that might be part of why so many guys no longer treat women respectfully as somehow special.

I enjoy the community of elders who eat together in the senior dining program, and in addition to the fact that no one sits there with a phone glued to their ear, I never hear profanity.

In over fifty-nine years of marriage, I’ve never heard my wife use it (though she may mutter it under her breath sometimes, having to deal with me). Actually, I would be a bit disappointed to hear her do so, as I suspect she might be of me were I to get smutty.

And I’m experienced enough to know that foul language in no way is the measure of how caring and compassionate a person might be, and I ask, “So what difference does it make?” But you know what, it still does.

Richard (Dick) Gist, Princeton