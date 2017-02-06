Cheery volunteers recreate The Gathering

Church adopts caregiver-respite program Dozens of volunteers pull together and offer The Gathering, a bi-monthly group that provides non-medical respite care for elderly people with mild forms of dementia or challenges. Family Pathways used to coordinate the program, but as of Jan. 1, the Karmel Covenant church in rural Princeton has assumed the resonsibility for it. This core group of organizers are listed left to right by row; in the front are Jackie Cronquist, Judy Foster and Mary DuVall, and in the back are Gerry Cronquist and Loie and Bob Mashuga.

Dalbo township – Parishioners of the Karmel Covenant church in rural Princeton took a leap of faith in early January and assumed responsibility for a respite program that serves elderly people with mild dementia or related disorders as well as their caregivers.

For the past nine years, Family Pathways has coordinated the program and led the local group as Karmel hosted it at the church in Dalbo Township. The program started out named The Gathering, which later changed to Adult Daybreak and has now reverted to The Gathering.

Family Pathways’ aging care specialist for Isanti County and the Princeton area, Collette Colucci, said Family Pathways seeks to serve a larger group of senior-age clients. She said the nonprofit organization serves seniors 60 years and older with in-home respite care, a focus on overall wellness and various classes to help them “remain active and live a full life.”

Colucci said it was always a part of the plan to transition the program at some point, and nobody at Karmel wanted to see the local group stop meeting. Program founders Jackie and Gerry Cronquist, along with other volunteers Bob and Loie Mashuga, Judy Foster and Mary Duvall, began to discuss what they could do and how.

The decision was made to take over the basic coordination, funding and on-site facilitation of the program. The church members said almost immediately the congregation stepped up with enough money and volunteers to keep the on-site respite care going.

“We need more of this kind of thing,” said Karmel’s parish nurse, Judy Foster. “There’s going to be such a demand in the future.”

The sessions take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the church, 5799 County Road 6 NW. Seniors affected by mild Alzheimer’s, dementia and similar issues are welcome, and their caregivers can either stay or leave to use the time for rest or running errands. The group usually has about five clients and can accept up to eight.

Bob Mashuga said the visits start with coffee and cookies, and then the group engages in trivia questions or a game. For example, group leaders might ask clients to recall a memory from when they were 4 years old. Gathering clients and volunteers do some kind of craft together, and then different volunteers make and serve lunch.

After the meal, everyone gathers in the big, recently remodeled worship space for activities. Clients do chair exercises such as stretching and sometimes might kick around a ball. They also play rubber horseshoes, indoor bowling and the ever-popular bingo.

“Everybody loves the bingo,” Bob Mashuga said.

Loie Mashuga agrees and recalls one time when the caller tried to stop the game about 10 minutes early, which drew protest from the players.

The Gathering format will remain about the same, but the group plans to introduce a few new things, such as vocalists to lead sing-alongs of old-time hymns.

Jackie Cronquist explained how the program grew from early volunteer efforts.

“There was an ad in the Cambridge paper shortly after we retired,” she said.

She and Gerry began volunteering through Family Pathways to drive senior citizens to doctors’ appointments. Colucci said there was a Gathering program in Pine City and she was talking to people about expanding it. She said the Cronquists asked if they could do it at their church, and soon they met with Karmel’s pastor and Foster to iron out the details.

“I left there feeling exhilarated and thinking wow, this is going to be good,” Colucci said.

Gerry Cronquist said about The Gathering, “It’s great for both the caretaker and the client.”

Former nurse Mary Duvall and parish nurse Judy Foster attest that caring for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia is challenging and can be exhausting. Volunteers are not required to have a medical background or other credentials, but they undergo a background check and light training.

The nurses make clear that The Gathering is a nonmedical respite program and clients must be able to manage bathroom breaks and take medications on their own. They and Colucci said someone with early stage dementia might be a good candidate for the program, while a person with late-stage dementia or a related disease would not be.

The Karmel members said their first sessions in January seemed to go well. One took place during one of the season’s heavy snowstorms and people still came.

Volunteers of The Gathering maintain at least a one-to-one ratio with clients, and often there are extra volunteers on hand. The group members said more helpers and funding are always welcome, and people can contact either the church or Family Pathways to get involved as a volunteer, access services as a client or donate.