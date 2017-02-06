County considers transit dispatch service Contract would manage medical-appointment rides

Milaca – Representatives from MTM, a St. Louis-based company that provides nonemergency medical transport services, visited the Mille Lacs County Board’s Jan. 3 workshop to share information with the commissioners about how it might be able to help the county save money and time.

County Administrator Pat Oman said the county’s Community and Veterans Services Department discovered the possibility of using MTM. If implemented, the change could save about $67,000 per year. Oman acknowledged that the Timber Trails Transit company had some concerns about the potential change, which he said would be a complement, not a competition to existing services.

Phil Stalboerger of MTM said, “We have a number of counties we’re serving in Minnesota,” adding that neighboring counties of Benton, Isanti, Sherburne and Stearns already use MTM.

The company coordinates with multiple transit companies to provide rides to people who are going to doctor appointments covered by medical assistance. MTM maintains a dispatch-call center in Mendota Heights, and both qualifies and coordinates the rides.

MTM does business all over the country, and Stalboerger said it had been a long process to figure out how to work with Medicare and Medicaid to provide nonemergency medical transfers and make sure people had access to health care. He said MTM receives calls from many counties that are seeking help with the “bigger and bigger job” of making sure people have rides to the doctor.

MTM’s website states that it operates six customer service centers that process 3 million calls and schedule 7 million trips per year. Its goal is to help managed-care clients improve health outcomes, reduce fragmentation, provide enhanced person-centered care and realize significant cost savings.

When MTM receives a call, it qualifies the medical assistance, verifies the appointment and schedules a ride with the closest available provider. The representatives said they do background checks on the ride providers, evaluate driver performance and make sure the vehicles are up to Department of Transportation standards through scheduled and surprise inspections. There are disciplinary actions taken if any of the drivers fall below a certain standard.

MTM works with numerous providers that consist of both transit services and individual drivers. All of them help with basics such as helping people in and out and folding up wheelchairs. Davin Miller of MTM said the internal system allows drivers and transit contractors to see how they’re rated, and the company holds quarterly forums to cover any changes and identify improvement opportunities.

“We view the (ride) providers as a partner with us,” he said.

The commissioners asked what happens now when someone needs a ride. Community and Veterans Services Director Beth Crook said the person who needs a ride calls the transit service and then it connects with the county and there is a little back-and-forth coordination before the ride is scheduled. Afterward, the transit company submits an invoice that Crook must review, approve and sign before it goes for payment.

She said there are a lot of qualifying questions the county must ask, and it must also bill the state to obtain its reimbursements. Crook said the process “takes quite a bit of time.”

She and Oman said using MTM would save the department approximately 40 hours each month and a “significant” amount of money. Crook explained it as adding a third-party contractor to save the county staff’s time. Under the change, nothing would be processed, authorized and reviewed through the county, and its work would consist of monthly invoicing. The group members said another potential plus of using MTM would be the county could get out of the business of owning, maintaining and storing transit vehicles.

The Community and Veterans Services employees at the meeting said the county coordinates and processes some 5,700 medical-assistance rides per year plus about 500 or so social services rides. Crook said if Mille Lacs decides to contract with MTM, it would reduce or eliminate the administrative transit contract that the county holds with Kanabec County, which owns the Timber Trails Transit system.

Oman and the MTM representatives said the change actually has the potential to help Timber Trails grow, which it has indicated is a goal.

“MTM is not doing the transportation,” Oman said, “it’s scheduling the transportation.”

Commissioner Tim Wilhelm asked if callers would reach a live person when they call MTM, and the representatives said yes. Commissioner Genny Reynolds asked who the providers are or would be. MTM representatives named Timber Trails, Heartland Express and Schu-Tran. There could be other providers, as well.

Community and Veterans Services Financial Assistance Supervisor Beth VanderPlaats said with the time saved, the county staff could dedicate attention to other programs and to the extra caseloads generated by MNsure issues. She said transportation on the county’s north end is especially difficult and she is hopeful that expanded resources would eventually make it easier to get rides there.

“It is a huge concern for CVS (Community and Veterans Services) that participants are getting their rides,” VanderPlaats said.

Oman said Community and Veterans Services had made a good discovery for savings. He said he’d like to put the item on a County Board agenda for action soon. Crook said if the board approved a contract with MTM, Community and Veterans Services would look at implementation in April around the beginning of the second quarter.