A large base of volunteers come to help at the free, monthly Community Table meal served at Trinity Crossing and sponsored by Trinity Lutheran and Christ Our Light churches, as well as free-will donations and gifts from individuals and organizations. Anyone can come to eat 5-7 p.m. the last Thursday of the month, and to-go meals are available. Pictured is kitchen helper Joe Crawford stirring the scalloped potatoes and ham served at the Jan. 26 supper.