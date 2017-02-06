Lions carve out frozen-lake fun for everyone 30th annual ice-fishing contest set for Feb. 12

The Clark family, from Rochester, said the 2016 event was their first trip to the annual Lions Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 14. They have a weekend home nearby and decided to attend the tournament as a way to get outside and have some fun. Left to right are Josh Clark, family friend Rachel Brown, Mary Clark, Ed Clark and Kyle Clark. Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

Princeton – The Princeton Lions prepare for a loud, midwinter roar with their annual ice-fishing contest 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Green Lake, which is on Highway 95 between Princeton and Cambridge.

Scott Liestman has chaired the ice-fishing contest committee for the past six or seven years and has served on the contest committee for a total of about 17 years. Lion Pete Kleingartner has been involved with the contest since its beginning and has been a Lions member for 44 years.

A group of key people makes the contest happen each year, Liestman said, which includes Marc Braaten, Blake Broding, Greg Hanson and Kurt Van Oort. He said he cannot express how much the club appreciates the community support, especially being a business owner himself and knowing how many requests are made of local companies. Liestman said the past few years, the contest has drawn the support of 180 vendors and donors in the form of about $20,000 in cash and merchandise.

He and Kleingartner said people are responding well this year to a new option of support. Tickets buy the holder one predrilled hole 8 inches in diameter as well as a chance to win a cash prize of $500, $300 or $200 that they need not be present to win.

The Lions will give prizes for the 10 biggest fish at the contest, where the top fish wins a cash prize of $1,000. The two men said there will be six special raffles with limited 1-in-100 odds for items such as augers, locaters, cameras and fish houses.

Other raffles throughout the day yield dozens of items ranging from ice-fishing gear to gift certificates for local establishments. The contest includes many giveaways for kids, too, like fishhooks and candy.

“It’s a good family day out there,” Liestman said.

He and Kleingartner said attendance varies according to weather but usually ranges between 500 and 1,000 participants. Normally, good weather and thick ice draw more people than years when it is bitterly cold or when people cannot drive onto the ice.

The two say the contest has always been at Green Lake, where those dropping a line might pull up walleye, northern, crappie, sunfish and possibly bass. One entrant can fish up to two holes but must buy a ticket for each of them.

Liestman said all the Princeton Lions help with the contest plus members from Santiago and Duelm. The Leos (young Lions) Club and the Boy Scouts help, too, along with countless volunteers. Firehouse BBQ makes food available throughout the contest and donates a portion of its proceeds to the Lions.

The word so far is that the “ice is good” right now, with the latest report showing 18 inches. Everyone is hoping that the cold will hold, and if so, the contest will allow parking on the ice. Liestman and Kleingartner said they check ice depths through the sheriff’s office and Department of Natural Resources. The Lions raised about $14,000 last year, which it uses to support many community causes, such as four scholarships for high school students and donations to the Princeton Pantry food shelf. The club also contributes money to causes the international club supports, mainly pertaining to vision, hearing and diabetes.

People can get more information about the local Lions Club and its contest at its website or Facebook page, and the club welcomes more fishing-contest donations until contest time. Members meet 6:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month at the K-Bob Café. Liestman and Kleingartner said the club seeks and welcomes new members; they added that the Jan. 30 meeting would be a good one for any potential new people because a club official will visit to do a new-member orientation.