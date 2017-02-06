Memorial services for Patti Wills, age 66, of Milaca, formerly of Big Lake, will be held Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 1 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Stephen Blenkush officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Patti Lynn Wills was born November 13, 1950 to Lawrence and Caroline (Straw) Trigg in Monticello, MN. She graduated from Big Lake High School. She was united in marriage to Donald Wills on March 30, 1968 in Milaca. Patti was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patti also enjoyed baking, cooking and traveling and she went on twenty-two cruises. She passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

She is survived by her husband, Donald of Milaca; children, Deon (Kim) Wills of Milaca, Jennifer Wills of Blaine, Shawn Wills of Milaca and Tonya (Bryan) Hunt of Milaca; fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leon (Leslie Trigg of Buffalo, Valetta Trigg of Grantsburg, WI, Larry Trigg of Buffalo and Lon (Cindy) Trigg of Big Lake; also by many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Grover and Hazel Trigg and a baby sister at birth.