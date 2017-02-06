Quint Hathaway, age 57 of Zimmerman, died suddenly on Friday, February 3, 2017 at his home.

Brian Todd “Quint” Hathaway was born on October 9, 1959 to George and Charlene (Dickey) Hathaway. As a military family, the Hathaway’s spent most of their time living in Minnesota, but also lived in California, Virginia, and Washington. Quint graduated from St. Francis High School in 1979 and continued his schooling, receiving a certificate in electronics from Anoka Technical College in 2001. He made his living as a painting supervisor for Pro Drywall & Painting out of Corcoran, MN.

In 1995, he met the love of his life, Laura Michelle Crawford, and they began their lives together raising four amazing boys. Andy, Alex, AJ, and Jesse gave Quint and Laura much joy. He was a supportive father, always ready to listen and give advice.

Quint loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, riding motorcycle, driving classic cars and snowmobiling. He loved to star gaze, watch comets or the Northern Lights when they appeared. He loved music. In his mid-twenties, he was lead singer in a band formed by small group of friends who played at small gigs and weddings. He loved a large variety of rock music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

He will be deeply missed by his life partner, Laura Michelle Crawford; his boys, Andy (Rachel) Weber, Alex Crawford, AJ Polaschek, and Jesse (Patrice) Milless; his grandchildren, Ava, Lilian, and Easton Milless; his mother, Charlene Hathaway; brothers, Virgil (Virginia) Hathaway, Neil (Carol) Hathaway; sisters, Sheryll (James) Okerstrom, Karolea (Dale Meyer) Hathaway; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Quint was preceded in death by his father, George Hathaway; and his infant son, Justin.

A Celebration of Quint’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home with a gathering of family and friends from 12-1 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.

