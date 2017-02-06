Weldon “Bud” Berg

Funeral services for Bud Berg, age 92, of Milaca, will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Milaca Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Peter Berg and Pastor Tom Sahlstrom officiating. Interment follows at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Weldon “Bud” J. Berg was born October 31, 1924 on a farm near Bock to Oscar and Mabel (Youngberg) Berg. He attended school at Bock and graduated from Milaca High School. After high school, Bud worked for Alfred Olson Co. as a clerk, where he said he helped several women try to fit their size 8-1/2 foot into the size 7 shoe they insisted they wore! He accepted Jesus as his Savior at the age of twelve and lived his entire life as a faithful servant of his Lord. He was an active member and held many positions at the Bock Free Church and the Milaca Free Church.

Bud farmed a total of 85 years, first as a boy with his father and later with his son, Dave. They had dairy cows, beef cattle and crop farmed. Bud enjoyed driving tractor until the spring of 2015. In the early 1960’s, in addition to farming, he worked as an equipment salesman for Badger and enjoyed the company of his little daughter, Nancy, on many calls.

He loved seeing God’s hand in springtime and harvest. He loved working the land, watching the crops grow, poetry, people, children, birds and his many special dogs. Bud enjoyed hunting, trapping and fishing in his younger years.

In 1947, he married Doris Erickson and they had a daughter, Nancy and son, David. Doris went to her heavenly home in 1997 after almost 50 years of marriage. In 1998, he married Carol Roelofs. With his marriage, Bud became father to Carol’s four children.

Bud leaves behind his wife, Carol; their six children and spouses; eighteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren arriving in 2017.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mabel; first wife, Doris; brother, Fred; sister, Evelyn; five grandchildren, Kirsten Johnson, Alison, Alyssa and Josiah Berg and Micah Roelofs, along with many other relatives.