Charges filed in November 2015 crash that killed Princeton woman

CAMBRIDGE – Charges have been filed 14 months after a Princeton woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while standing near a disabled vehicle in an oncoming lane of traffic on Highway 95.

Bailey Anne Hanson, 22, of Cambridge, was charged via criminal complaint on Jan. 13 in Isanti County District Court in Cambridge with a gross misdemeanor for failing to stop at a traffic collision with an injury or death. She will make her first court appearance on Feb. 9 before Judge Amy Brosnahan.

Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad said the Anoka County Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case due to a conflict of interest. Edblad explained Hanson’s father was a long-time Cambridge police officer, and his office prosecutes cases on behalf of the city of Cambridge.

“To avoid any appearance of impropriety, after my office received the referral from the Minnesota State Patrol, we immediately contacted the Anoka County Attorney’s Office and they agreed to prosecute the case,” Edblad said.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Patricia M. Wolter, 54, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a two-vehicle crash about 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2015, on Highway 95 at Moon Lake Road, just west of Cambridge. Following the crash, Wolter stepped out of the vehicle when a vehicle driven by Hanson struck her, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wolter had been a passenger in an eastbound 1994 Saturn driven by her son, Joseph Turner, 37, of Zimmerman, when he crossed the center line, swiping a westbound vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

Turner was driving his Saturn, with his mother as a passenger, eastbound on Highway 95 near Cambridge when the Saturn crossed the center line and sideswiped a Dodge Caravan, which came to a stop on the shoulder.

Turner was found to be legally intoxicated with alcohol and had oxycodone and morphine in his blood following the crash.

Although the Saturn sustained damage from the collision, it continued traveling eastbound in the westbound traffic lane, where it came to rest facing oncoming traffic.

The report concluded Hanson did not cause the collision that killed Wolter. The report determined the cause of the collision and Wolter’s death was due to the Saturn stopping in a lane of traffic; Wolter standing behind headlights, wearing all black, with no lighting; Turner’s failure to stop the Saturn after its crash with the Caravan; and Turner’s chemical and physical impairments.