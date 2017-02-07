Mary Ann Shelley, age 83, of Isanti passed away February 5, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

Mary Ann Shelley was born April 3, 1933 in St. Paul Park to Joseph and Mary (Hajek) Wacholz. She was raised in rural Princeton and graduated from Princeton High School, Class of 1952. Mary Ann married James Shelley on October 17, 1954, and they made their home in Princeton for a short time and then moved to St. Francis where they lived for several years. In 1961 they moved to Isanti where she lived until moving to GracePointe Crossing Gables West about two years ago. In earlier years she enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking. Mary Ann especially enjoyed baking for her friends and family. She was a generous person and was kind to everyone that she met.

She is survived by her four children, Donald Shelley of Isanti, Donna (Brian) Engholm of Brainerd, Kathy (Tim) Bost of Elk River, Barb Shelley of Buffalo; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James.

Funeral services Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel with Rev. Howard Skulstad officiating. Interment Strike Cemetery in rural Isanti. Online condolences may be placed at StrikeFuneral.com.