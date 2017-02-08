Bremer has a Blast supporting Kinship Youth Mentoring

Members of the Bremer Bank team, dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz, get ready to be sprayed in the 2016 Kinship Arctic Blast. Photo by Jeff Hage

PRINCETON – A group of fund-raising employees at Bremer Bank in Princeton have given new meaning to cold cash.

That’s because they are annual participants in the Kinship Youth Mentoring Arctic Blast – and before that, the Kinship Plunge.

The Kinship Plunge was like the Polar Plunge, where Bremer employees joined other volunteers in jumping into the icy waters of Green Lake in late January or early February.

But a couple years of dangerously cold temperatures resulted in a decline in participation. That’s how the Arctic Blast was born.

Bremer teller supervisor Sheri Hiller recalls how three years ago the bank’s customers were disappointed that the Kinship Plunge had been canceled due to arctic-like weather.

”It was cancelled on a Thursday, and we had raised over $2,000,” Hiller said.

Bremer participants Tami Jo Kuehn, Geri Simonson, Sheri Hiller, Heather Kammerer, and Katie Koste were disappointed, too.

After wearing t-shirts for their first plunge and 1980s-themed apparel in their second year of jumping, they were ready to make a “plunge” to more elaborate costumes.

They were going to jump as characters from the Disney movie, Frozen.

“We were thinking of doing our own thing, because ouyr customers expected us to do something for their donations. The ALS ice water challege was big at the time, so we considered dumping buckets of water on our heads,” Hiller recalled. Dumping milk tanks full of water was another consideration.

But it was a Bremer customer who came up with the perfect replacement for the Kinship Plunge.

“He suggested that we get sprayed by the fire department,” Hiller said.

Hiller, ran the idea by her husband, who serves on the Princeton Fire Department.

The firefighters were in and the first Arctic Blast was a go.

It was held in from of the bank at 202 S Rum River Dr. The Bremer crew, in all its “Frozen” glory, was joined by members of the Princeton High School swimming team and a youth group from Trinity Lutheran Church.

While jumping into a black hole on the ice of a frozen lake is scary, getting sprayed by a fire hose is a lot worse, Hiller said.

“When you jump in the lake you can control things and only go in half way so your hair doesn’t get wet,” she said.

“With the fire hose, you get hit with ice pellets,” she said.

Fellow Arctic Blast participant Katie Kostie said the anticipation leading up to a plunge is very intense.

“But with spraying, you have zero warning and the firefighters will spray you as long as they want,” Koste said.

In both cases, one’s clothes are frozen afterwards, she said.

The 2017 Kinship Arctic Blast will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Princeton Public Safety Building. The first spray is at 1 P.M.