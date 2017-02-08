County outlines legislative priorities

Milaca – The Mille Lacs County Board reviewed at Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 workshops a list of items discussed with state lawmakers Rep. Sondra Erickson and Sen. Andrew Mathews when they visited the County Board Jan. 13.

Each year the county identifies issues with which it needs help at the state level. For example, one of the significant items in 2016 was bringing some type of economic relief to the people and businesses around Mille Lacs Lake after the walleye fishing ban. The priority list for 2017 reflects several points brought up throughout the year, at budget time and during talks about how to cut expenses.

County Administrator Pat Oman said, “The first four or five bullet points are about CVS, (the Community and Veterans Services Department).”

Mille Lacs County asked lawmakers for funding mechanisms to help reimburse or fund the $2.1 million cost for the out-of-home child placement. Currently there are about 115 kids living in homes other than their own.

Another request is for the state to fund the child protection mandates issued through a governor’s task force. Those include such things as round-the-clock screening and lower numbers in social worker-to-client and supervisor-to-social worker ratios.

Requested help includes funding and support to keep operating the family home visiting (FHV) program should state funding decrease or end. The list states that FHV supports the county in the out-of-home issues because those personnel promote health and wellness among the county’s needy families.

The county asked the state to provide full funding of the county costs associated with the Minnesota Choice assessment tool and system. It also requested increased MNsure funding to cover the additional costs generated by coordinating it.

The commissioners agreed to push lawmakers on the Community and Veterans Services issues because the staff is overworked and the cost increases are significant. Generally, the county needs more availability of “psychiatric beds and mental health community services.” Mille Lacs also requested funding to transport Community and Veterans Services clients.

As with last year’s priorities, the county asks for transportation funding to maintain roads and bridges and develop alternatives. It also requests reimbursement opportunities for when tax revenue is lost due to property going into a tax-exempt federal trust or due to it having tax exemption under disabled veterans’ status.

The priority list also states that the county desires “no statutory changes to requiring cooperative agreement on law enforcement between county and tribal government units.” The item presumably refers to a request made by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe that the mutual aid agreement between law enforcement agencies – the sheriff’s office and the tribal police – be optional rather than statutory. It proposed a change late in 2015 from “shall” have an agreement to “may,” with no action as of yet. With the cooperative law enforcement agreement between Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe revoked by the county since June of last year, the two sides agreed last month to undergo mediation, which is currently in a 30-day assessment stage.

As the county seeks to hire a person to manage its economic development opportunities, the collective legislative priority list includes a request for funding to invest in economic development initiatives that diversify the local economy.

While the workshop did not include much discussion about the various priorities, the commissioners commented that the county should push for help on the issues affecting the Community and Veterans Services Department. They agreed that the department staff is overworked and the department’s many expenses continue to increase, partly because of unfunded mandates.