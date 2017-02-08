Couple commits to independent local dentistry Small-town traditions suit them best

New-to-Princeton dentists, Drs. Alex (left) and Heidi (right) Lund, bought the practice and building of now-retired dentist Dr. Philip Lingle, whom they said still comes by the office occasionally to check in and help them. Photo courtesy of White Birch Dental

Princeton – Drs. Alex and Heidi Lund feature in their dental office a photo of themselves and Dr. Philip Lingle, the longtime Princeton dentist whose practice and building the Lunds bought when he retired last year.

They opened the White Birch Dental office at 510 First St. just after Thanksgiving and said everything seems to be going well. They said starting their small-town independent practice has been a busy and fun endeavor.

A transition specialist helped the Lunds and Lingle find each other. Heidi said she and Alex wanted to move to a smaller place. They said they were both impressed with Lingle’s practice, the up-to-date technology and the well-kept historic building.

Heidi said, “We walked through and it seemed like a really good fit.”

They offer comprehensive dental services such as check-ups, cleaning, fillings, same-day crowns and restorations, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, Invisalign clear braces and many other services for all ages. The Lunds feel positive about starting their chapter of dental history in Princeton, as well as carrying on a practice started two generations ago by Lingle’s father. Alex and Heidi Lund are the new husband-wife dentist team who bought the practice and building of longtime local dentist Dr. Philip Lingle. Photo by Debbie Griffin, Union-Times

Alex said it was important to continue that local ownership. He and Heidi are excited to be able to implement new techniques and adapt patient care for immediate benefits.

They belong to the Spear Education Group, a professional-peers, continuing-education group that includes specialists from all aspects of dentistry. They all help each other gain a comprehensive perspective on the issues.

Alex grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin, and attended Bethel University to earn an undergraduate degree. He worked as a chemist for a year and then attended dental school at the University of Minnesota. Heidi grew up in Alexandria and then attended the University of St. Thomas to earn her undergraduate degree. She also attended the U of M’s dental school, which is where the Lunds met.

He said he almost became a doctor instead of a dentist, but a medical mission to the Philippines during his last year of undergraduate school caused him to change his mind. Alex said he was working during the mission and had a little boy come into the clinic who had a severe tooth abscess.

“I saw how important it could be,” he said about dental care.

After graduation in 2013, they worked on a scholarship in Hibbing, which they call a “nice small town.” They next went to work for Park Dental in Roseville and a few other locations. Alex said working for the company was a great experience that taught them both a lot, still they missed the small-town atmosphere after moving from Hibbing to Roseville.

The Lunds said their search for a practice started last April and took them all around the state. Lingle’s building made an impression, since their goal all along was to provide dentistry services in a clean, comfortable environment. The old building used to be a bank in the early 1900s, and it still has an old vault and thick concrete walls.

They renamed the practice White Birch Dental after moving to Princeton and getting to know its lumber-rich history. Additionally, they like the clean look of birch trees and said some of the custom artwork on their office walls feature them.

The Lunds say they retained the same professional staff Lingle employed and made no changes other than a transition to electronic medical records. The dentists said they look forward to tapping into new industry advances on such things as sleep guards to aid the airway and to treat mild sleep disorders, sleep apnea and snoring or breathing problems.

Heidi describes the doctors’ approach as not just about a single tooth or few teeth.

“It’s about taking care of the whole person,” she said.

Alex agrees and said their philosophy involves a comprehensive look at a person’s health. They want patients to have a complete picture of what is happening and of their options. The Lunds said they work with each person to achieve the best diagnosis because every person, set of goals and method for approaching things is different.

Alex and Heidi said their experience in Princeton has been all positive. They are settling in after moving, establishing the practice and celebrating holidays. He has family nearby in Milaca, and they said the overall community has been “welcoming and wonderful,” including Lingle, who still stops in occasionally.

For more information about White Birch Dental and its services, contact the Lunds at 763-389-1373. They also have a website, www.whitebirchdental.com, and a Facebook page.