Highway 23 in Foley turns deadly

Foreston woman, Milaca man killed in crashes six days and three blocks apart;

three from Milaca sustain life-threatening injuries, three children injured

FOLEY – Two Milaca-area residents are dead after separate vehicle crashes in a three-block stretch of Highway 23 in Foley.

Lindsay Cardinal, 35, of Foreston, was killed and two people seriously injured Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a two-vehicle crash involving an alleged impaired driver on Highway 23 at 11th Avenue in the city of Foley.

Six days later, on Monday, Feb. 6, Rocke Rowland, 70, of Milaca, was killed and one person seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 at Eighth Avenue in Foley.

In both incidents, the vehicles of the deceased were hit by vehicles driven by Milaca residents.

Feb. 6 crash

Rowland was driving eastbound on Highway 23 in a Buick at about 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and going through the city of Foley when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound Kia driven by Terry A. Vedder, 62, of Milaca, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Vedder was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol stated.

Jan. 31 crash

Cardinal was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Highway 23 at about 6 p.m. Jan. 31 when the Tahoe was hit by a westbound GMC Yukon that crossed the center line at Highway 23 and 11th Avenue in Foley. Cardinal died as a result of her injuries. Her children Lillian (5), Wyatt (4) and Evelyn (1) were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Wyatt and Evelyn sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Everyone in the Cardinal vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Yukon, 29-year-old Kevin Gordon Couch, of Milaca, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol stated. A passenger in the Yukon, Nicole Schmidt, 24, of Milaca, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was also taken to North Memorial Hospital. Schmidt was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol.

The State Patrol reported that Couch was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving with a revoked license at the time of the crash. The Yukon was reported stolen a day prior to the crash at a liquor store in Grand Rapids, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Mille Lacs County had an active warrant for Couch at the time of the crash because he failed to appear for a Dec. 29, 2016, court appearance related to Princeton Police Department charges of making terroristic threats (a felony), drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The warrant was issued Jan. 6, 2017. Couch’s record shows convictions for burglary, fleeing a police officer, multiple DWIs, drug possession, domestic assault, assault, domestic abuse and violating a no-contact order.

Stolen vehicle

Grand Rapids Police last week were asking for help in identifying the driver of a gold-colored sedan that was seen leaving Frontier Liquor in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon at the same time a tan-colored GMC Yukon was stolen from the business, according to the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, the Union-Times’ sister paper in Grand Rapids.

According to Grand Rapids Assistant Police Chief Steven Schaar, the owner of the Yukon left the vehicle running while patronizing Frontier Liquor in Grand Rapids for a few moments. When he returned, he found his vehicle missing. It was reported stolen at 3:55 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the Yukon leaving the parking lot, followed by a gold sedan.

Schaar said the GRPD is seeking information regarding the owner of the sedan as “we think the two could possibly be connected.”

Anyone with information about the stolen Yukon or the sedan are encouraged to call police 218-326-3464.

Lindsay Cardinal funeral

A visitation for Lindsay Cardinal has been scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at St. Mary’s Church in Milaca. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at St. Mary’s. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to W.I.N.K., Women In Need of Kindness, and Holbrook Farms Retreat of Minnesota.

GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the Cardinal family. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 1,164 people contributed $75,263 to the Support the Cardinal Family page in the six days since the page was established.