Joan B. Furzland, age 78 of Staples, formerly of Princeton, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2017 at Lakewood Hospital in Staples.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Taylor Funeral and Cremation Care in Staples. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.

Joan was born on December 14, 1938 to Edward and Mary (Beauchane) Osieczanek.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Greg (Sheryl), JoAnne, Ron (Theresa), Brad; grandchildren, Matthew, Keith, Johnathan, Angela Jeremiah, Benjamin, Aaron, Earel, Keifer, Victoria; several great-grandchildren; sister, Judy Rolfe; other family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl; and infant granddaughter.

