Richard “Dick” A Dagenais

Richard “Dick” Dagenais, age 90 of Maple Grove, was born in Onamia, MN in 1926 and passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017. He was raised on a farm in Greenbush Township near Princeton. He graduated from Princeton High School in 1944, where he met his future wife, Mary Kight. Following high school he served in the Army Air Corp and was stationed in the Philippines. After working at various jobs, Dick decided at age 30 to get a degree in teaching at St. Cloud State University. He had a very rewarding career teaching in the Minneapolis School System. During this time he continued his education at St. Cloud State University to receive his Masters of Education, followed by receiving his Specialist in Education at St. Thomas University. Dick spent the last half of his education career as the Assistant Principal at Phillips Junior High, Ramsey Junior High, Roosevelt High School, and Minneapolis Vocational School. Dick retired in 1989 after a fulfilling 30 year career as a teacher and administrator.

Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary; his parents, Richard and Flossy Dagenais; his sisters Evelyn, Thelma, Helen, and Marie.

Dick is survived by his three sons, Gary (Linda), Doug (Mary) and Rick (Berit); five grandchildren, Cara (Joe), Chad (LaSaundra), Jilean (Sean), Chris (Cassie), and Jennilee (Brady); fifteen great-grandchildren; a brother Carroll (Clarice); and sister-in-law Bette Gerling.

Funeral service Friday, February 10th at 11 a.m. at Brunswick United Methodist Church, 6122 42nd Ave. N., Crystal. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment 2:30 p.m. at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, MN.

