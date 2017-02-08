Hage: The greatest Super Bowl ever? The answer is easy

Jeff Hage, Editor

Union-Times

Opinions vary on where Sunday’s Super Bowl victory by the New England Patriots will stack up in the history of the game.

Some pundits are calling the 34-28 Patriot win the greatest Super Bowl ever played. Others are calling the game a stinker, with two halves of great play by two different high-powered offenses facing defenses that were asleep at the wheel.

Was Sunday’s game the greatest ever played? Or was it merely the greatest comeback in Super Bowl History?

Only time will tell.

When it comes to my own Super Bowl memories, one might assume I have to dig back 41 years to when the Vikings last played in a Super Bowl.

I was 6 years old when Kansas City Chiefs coach Hank Stram and quarterback Len Dawson dismantled the Vikings in Super Bowl IV on Jan. 11, 1970, at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans. The Vikings lost 23-7 in the last championship game before the AFL-NFL merger, but I don’t remember that game too well.

Super Bowl VIII was played four years later on Jan. 13, 1974, and pitted the Vikings against the Miami Dolphins at Rice Stadium in Houston.

We were on a family vacation in Fort Lauderdale and Miami a week before the Super Bowl. The infectious spirit of being in the Dolphins’ hometown had an effect on me, and to this day the Dolphins are one of my favorite teams, second only to the Vikings.

My dad gave us a special treat. The five Hage kids, Amy, Mike, Sally, Franny and I, got to run on the field of the Orange Bowl where the Dolphins played. Forty-three years later I can still sing the Dolphins fight song that played on the radio during that week in Miami: “Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins, Miami Dolphins number one …”

The Vikings lost 24-7 in the first of three Super Bowls for Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton. He is still today my football idol. I love No. 10. So did my dad, who made sure my youngest sister was named Frances after Francis Asbury Tarkenton – who, by the way, celebrated his 77th birthday this week.

A year later, on Jan. 12, 1975, the Vikings were in the Super Bowl once again. They traveled back to Tulane Stadium in New Orleans for Super Bowl IX. I remember this game like it was yesterday.

I grew up in South Minneapolis at 5844 Elliot. I watched the game in the basement of my grandparents’ house a block away at 5800 10th because my dad and mom went to the game.

The Vikings lost 16-6 to quarterback and future NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw and a defense called the Steel Curtain.

Boy, did I cry that day. As a 12-year-old, I had really drunk the purple Kool-Aid and idolized Fran the Man, Chuck Foreman, Dave Osborn. I loved John Gilliam, my first favorite wide receiver. Oscar Reed, I thought the world of him, too.

My mom and dad brought home from New Orleans a voodoo doll depicting a Steelers logo that they gave to my brother Mike. It had a little stake in it. I guess they forgot to put it in the doll’s heart prior to the game.

The Vikings’ last Super Bowl appearance was in Super Bowl XI on Jan. 9, 1977, at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles against the Oakland Raiders.

The Vikings were led by Tarkenton, Foreman and my two new favorite players: Ahmad Rashad and Sammy White. I had both a Rashad No. 28 jersey and a White No. 85 jersey.

I sure loved this team. So did my dad, but he was also a closet Raiders fan living in Minnesota. I remember him buying a really cool Raiders jersey at an NFL apparel shop called Pro Central, located at Southtown in Bloomington.

The Raiders’ Kenny Stabler and his arsenal of receivers in Fred Biletnikoff, Dave Casper and Cliff Branch were too much for the Vikings, who lost 32-14 to Oakland.

Those are some pretty good Super Bowl memories, but none like the game played two years ago on Feb. 1, 2015.

The New England Patriots were set to face the Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

My dad was gravely ill with pancreatic cancer and was going through a “Tom Brady thing.”

Dad was really sick. Two weeks following the game he was in hospice care. Six weeks after the game he passed away.

But on Feb. 1, 2015, he decided he was going to be a full-fledged Patriots fan.

He got dressed at his Eden Prairie home, got in the car and drove to the Mall of America.

The five Hage kids were shocked to later learn that he walked to a sporting goods store and bought a Tom Brady No. 12 jersey.

It was a trip my dad had no business making. He was exhausted when he got home and slept until game time.

But when it was time for the flip of the coin to start the game, Ole Hage sat proudly in his basement wearing the red, white and blue of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots won 28-24 that day and gave my Dad a thrill with a come-from-behind victory.

It was also the very last football game my dad would ever watch.

To me, that was the greatest Super Bowl ever.

Jeff Hage is the editor of the Union-Times. Reach him by email at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com.