Notice of Open Public Meetings

Regular meetings of the Board of Supervisors of the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District will be held the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 6:00pm at the Mille Lacs County Courthouse, 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, unless otherwise posted. Meeting information is available online at www.MilleLacsSWCD.org.

