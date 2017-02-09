Gurus of canoes build locally, deliver products nationwide

Milaca – The dozen employees of Northstar Canoes in Princeton easily adapt from the industrial setting where they build boats to the natural environment where people use their products. That may be part of the company’s secret to success.

General manager Bear Paulson said, “We’ve grown exponentially over the past three years.”

Northstar owner Ted Bell founded the current company in 2014 but has now established two canoe-making companies from his garage in Zimmerman.

Bell is an Indiana native, avid canoeist, former championship paddler and master laminator who began his career during college as a canoe-company employee. He knew he wanted to be closer to the Boundary Waters, so he founded Bell Canoe Works in Zimmerman.

The former business outgrew two buildings and then Bell built the structure that now houses Biomatrix International in Princeton. Bell sold the business in 2006 to a nonprofit outfitter and signed a five-year noncompete agreement, but the new company did not survive the recession.

“And then Ted started building boats in his garage and demand was bigger than anticipated,” Paulson said.

People remembered Bell’s craftsmanship, superior lamination skills and lightweight boats, so he dived back into business with the benefit of hindsight from the first company. Northstar constructed its current building in 2014, and Paulson said the company plans to expand it sometime soon.

Several factors set Northstar apart from other canoes, say the makers. They are all handmade from bow to stern and from top to bottom. They’re made from a variety of lightweight composites including Kevlar and carbon fiber, as well as mixes, which make them lighter than other canoes without compromising strength or performance.

“What we’re doing is building boats that beginners can paddle but experts seek out,” Paulson said.

He said stability is another big strength of the Northstar canoe. The boat’s unique shape makes it resistant to capsizing. Paulson makes the comparison of a hull that is flat on bottom with a hard transition to the top versus one that has an elliptical shape and a bilge with soft curves.

The gurus of canoes know a lot about the center of gravity and its related symmetry, as well as where a canoe will sit in the water depending on its use and number of passengers. A tandem, solo, racer, recreational and whitewater canoe will all have differing characteristics.

Depending on what a customer wants, Northstar begins with one its 12 basic molds but customizes each canoe with a number of options. The company builds only to order, and each craft has a person’s name attached to it. People can choose different shapes, weights, trim packages and more. While kayaks are not the mainstay of business, Northstar makes those, too.

Canoes run from 12 to 20 feet, and, for example, the smallest solo model weighs 19 pounds. Paulson said the biggest canoe probably weighs around 40-50 pounds, about half the amount of an average canoe from a big-box retailer. Many people buy one made of plastic or fiberglass because it is less expensive and good as a leave-and-forget cabin canoe.

Northstar sells its canoes to outfitters and specialty outdoor retailers, mostly in the Midwest but also in California, Canada, several mid-Atlantic states, Washington, Oregon, Georgia, Florida and others. Paulson said the company occasionally works internationally and had a shipment of canoes going abroad last week. Outfitters need durable, lightweight boats, and most of Northstar’s buyers are in the Boundary Waters, about which Paulson and Bell are especially passionate.

The most challenging aspect of canoe building, says Paulson, is getting the crafts where they are going. Boats are a difficult item to ship, so Northstar delivers them, which requires careful planning and coordination – a trailer is loaded with about 30 canoes and makes several stops.

He said all the employees have a passion for paddling and all of them know canoe building is not a get-rich-quick kind of business. But all employees work full time; Paulson said when each person made a full-time commitment to Northstar, the company did the same for the employee.

“We build between two and three boats a day,” Paulson said.

It takes them all year to ready the boats that everyone wants delivered sometime between March and May. The business is generally quiet during August and September, and that is when Northstar introduces its new models for the upcoming year. Northstar also offers gear for the boats, such as paddles, yokes, seats, repair kits, knee pads, straps and more.

Perhaps one facet of Northstar’s success comes from the fact that the employees live their business. Paulson has a goal to paddle a new stretch of river each year and he chaperones kids during a trip to the Boundary Waters twice each year. Bell paddles frequently, and workers typically schedule their own long canoe trips during July and August.

Paulson said loving what they do makes the business easy to promote.

“Experts and beginners can do it together and both get something out of it,” he said. “It is a remarkable sport that way.”