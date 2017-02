The cast of MHS’s one-act play, “The Laramie Project,” hold a candlelight vigil in one of the final scenes of the play. The play took first place at the Section 5A competition on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Milaca High School and advanced to the State tournament. One-Act competes for a state title at 1:30 on Friday, Feb. 10 at O’Shaughnessy Hall on the campus of St. Catherine University in St. Paul.