Princeton looks to fight war on drugs

PRINCETON – Members of the Princeton City Council say they feel an obligation to fight a war on drugs within the city.

And it appears that Princeton will join the Sherburne County Drug Task Force to fight that war.

Sgt. Luke McClain and Capt. Scott Fildes from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department joined Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick Thursday, Feb. 2 in a meeting with the Princeton City Council to discuss Princeton’s potential participation as a member of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force. The 15-year-old task force took in Elk River as a member in 2016 and now looks to add Princeton as a member by the beginning of 2018 – or earlier if the city can find funding to join in 2017.

It would cost about $110,000 for Princeton to join the task force. That includes costs for a squad car and one police officer who would be assigned full-time to work undercover as an agent of the drug task force. Presently, Sherburne County provides three officer to the task force, while Elk River has one officer working with the team, McClain said.

During a 1-hour presentation, McClain talked about property crimes, crimes against individuals, and the origins of such crimes. He noted that many property crimes are committed by drug addicts seeking an easy way to generate money to buy their drugs. Addicts also have a role in crimes against people, who are suspects in assaults and sexual assaults that occur while these addicts are under the influence of drugs, he said.

“The number of drug-related deaths in the area are staggering,” McClain added.

McClain talked about the drug task force and how its cases are generated. He said that cases originate within the drug task force through contact with officers at law enforcement agencies within the county, through citizen complaints, through referrals from county departments of health and human services, through anonymous tips and through tip hotlines and websites. Cases are prioritized by the jurisdiction in which the offense occurs, by the quantity of a drug at issue and whether a drug is being sold or consumed, and by the frequency in which a suspect is under investigation.

There is also some high-end equipment used my the drug force, much of which is used to record aspects of an investigation.

“Gone are the days when we can show up at a scene and saw we saw something. Today, we have to record it,” McClain said.

The common drugs that the task force investigates today are methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Meth remains the most common hard drug used in Sherburne County, McClain said. Coke use has surged in the past 12 months, he added.

Why is Princeton considering joining the drug task force? Because drug cases are increasing in Princeton and its police force is finding it challenging to juggle drug cases with general public safety, Frederick said.

In 2015, Princeton police executed six drug search warrants. That number grew to 14 in 2016, Frederick said. Controlled substance arrests grew from 43 in 2015 to 56 in 2016, he said.