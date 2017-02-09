Probates – Notice of Informal Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors – Intestate

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

IN DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Type: Probate

Court File No. 48-PR-16-185

Estate of Lee Campbell,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The Registrar has accepted the application and appointed Heidi Campbell-Beer and Kristie Eid, whose addresses are 3525 Par St. N, Fargo, ND 58102 and 6132 18th St. S, Fargo, ND 58104, respectively, to serve as co-personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the co-personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 26, 2017

/s/ Cheryl Woehler,

Judge/Registrar

/s/ Cheryl Woehler,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representatives:

FREMSTAD LAW FIRM

Leslie A. Thielen

MN #0386948

P.O. Box 3143

Fargo, ND 58108

Telephone: (701)478-7620

Fax: (701)478-7621

leslie@fremstadlaw.com

Published in the

Union-Times

February 9, 16, 2017

648777