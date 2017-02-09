Probates – Notice of Informal Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors – Intestate

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MILLE LACS
IN DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Type: Probate
Court File No. 48-PR-16-185
Estate of Lee Campbell,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The Registrar has accepted the application and appointed Heidi Campbell-Beer and Kristie Eid, whose addresses are 3525 Par St. N, Fargo, ND 58102 and 6132 18th St. S, Fargo, ND 58104, respectively, to serve as co-personal representative of the Decedents estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the co-personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 26, 2017
/s/ Cheryl Woehler,
Judge/Registrar
/s/ Cheryl Woehler,
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representatives:
FREMSTAD LAW FIRM
Leslie A. Thielen
MN #0386948
P.O. Box 3143
Fargo, ND 58108
Telephone: (701)478-7620
Fax: (701)478-7621
leslie@fremstadlaw.com
Published in the
Union-Times
February 9, 16, 2017
648777